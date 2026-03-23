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Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 faces MAJOR blacklash from Pakistani viewers: 'Fir ghusenge, fir maarenge' [Viral Video]

A viral video shows a Pakistani family slamming Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 despite its global success, calling the film "third-class" and criticising its story, cast, and overall execution.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: March 23, 2026 8:39 AM IST

Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 faces MAJOR blacklash from Pakistani viewers: 'Fir ghusenge, fir maarenge' [Viral Video]

Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar 2 is getting a lot of love from audiences around the world. People are praising not just the performances but also the work done by the filmmakers. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal in important roles.

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But while the film is doing really well, one Pakistani family has gone viral for having a completely different opinion. They called Dhurandhar 2 a bad film and shared their thoughts in a video on social media. In the video, they also mentioned which actor they liked the most.

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Pakistani family reacts to Dhurandhar 2

The video shows the family after they watched the film in a theatre in the UK. As they walked out, they honestly shared what they felt about the movie. Their reaction is quite different from what most people have been saying about the film.

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What did the Pakistani family say?

In the video, a Pakistani family said they didn't like Dhurandhar 2. They were disappointed by everything from the film's story to its cast. In the video, a member of the family described the film as "third-rate," saying, "I've never seen such a third-class film in my life."

Another woman said, "If there's anything worse than 'cheap' and 'third-class,' it's for this film." The entire family criticised Dhurandhar 2. Some members of the family also chanted "Major Iqbal Zindabad" and "Pakistan Zindabad."

This same Pakistani family had already lauded Dhurandhar and encouraged everyone to see it. Dhurandhar 2 has been shattering box office records since its premiere. Although the movie is prohibited in Pakistan, versions that have been pirated are selling quickly.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Dhurandhar 2 Viral Review Pakistani Family Blacklash Dhurandhar 2