Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s unseen vacation photos go VIRAL; fans react, ‘That is...’

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted vacationing in New York. Pictures from their vacation with family go viral.

Ranveer Singh is currently on cloud nine after basking in the success of Dhurandhar. Within 23 days of release, the film has collected over Rs 650 crore and has entered the top 10 list of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Amid the success, the actor went on a vacation with Deepika Padukone and his family to New York. Some of their fans spotted them in the city and clicked pictures with them. An Instagram user named Chetna Sharda, who met the actor, shared pictures where Ranveer was all smiles as he was clicking pictures with his fans. In the second photo, Deepika was all seen fluanting her big smile.

While sharing the post, the user wrote, “Meeting this gem of a person 'Ranveer Singh' in NYC was a beautiful surprise and keepsake memory.” Fans were quite excited to see the actors offscreen. A user said, “Wah fir se milna ho gaya.” Another wrote, “Omg!, what a wonderful surprise.” A comment read, “Sahi yaar tuzhe milne NYC aa gaya, humko mumbai me nahi milta? lucky you.” Another user wrote, “Cool. that’s unreal!!!”

TRENDING NOW

Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar

The actor was seen in Aditya Dhar’s directorial movie, Dhurandhar. In the film, he played the role of a spy, who went to Pakistan to give intel about the conspiracy made against India. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in key roles. The film has been backed by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar. The movie has a runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes. The film was released in theatres on December 5, 2025. In 23 days of release, the film has achieved Rs 668 crore at the box office and Rs 1031.50 crore worldwide. Now, fans are eagerly waiting to watch the second part of Dhurandhar, which is slated to be released in theatres on March 19, 2026. According to reports, the second part will show how the officer got the training to be a spy in Pakistan.

As per reports, the actor is all in talks with the makers of Pralay. The movie which has been directed by Jai Mehta. Reports suggest that Alia Bhatt is in the early stages of talks with the makers as she has been considered to play the lead role in the movie. More details about the movie has not been out yet.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more