Ranveer Singh ban LIFTED? Poonam Dhillon says CINTAA stands with artistes, not against producers

Read further on how CINTAA helped resolve the Ranveer Singh ban after FWICE's directive and Farhan Akhtar's complaint.

Ranveer Singh ban LIFTED? Poonam Dhillon says CINTAA stands with artistes, not against producers

The drama around Ranveer Singh’s ban by FWICE sparked off by a complaint from Farhan Akhtar’s production house has finally wrapped up. CINTAA stepped in, talks happened, compensation was paid, and the ban’s officially over. Poonam Dhillon, CINTAA’s president, told us their role is all about making things fair for actors.

Was Ranveer Right To Offer Compensation?

Dhillon didn’t share the nitty-gritty details, but she totally backed Ranveer’s move. “He’s not someone who’d hurt anyone on purpose,” she said. She pointed out that Ranveer and Excel have already made two big films together, so if he backed out, there must’ve been good reasons. She gave Ranveer props for returning the signing money; apparently, most people don’t bother to do that.

How CINTAA Protects Actors Today

CINTAA’s not reinventing the wheel. The association started back in 1958 for film and character actors and has grown since then, adding TV actors as television took off and now covering digital and social media issues. “It’s a dynamic document,” Dhillon said. “We’ve updated parts that hadn’t changed in years. Every team tries to improve protections and clarify what actors are responsible for.”

Do Big Stars Really Need CINTAA?

Ranveer’s a massive star, so this case got more attention. But, honestly, Dhillon says he’s not the one who needs CINTAA most. “He’s got access to lawyers and resources. It’s the struggling actors who come to us every day,” she explained. “They need help with producers, payment issues, sometimes they’re working crazy hours, 18 to 24 at a stretch. That’s where we come in.”

CINTAA vs FWICE: What’s The Difference?

FWICE is an umbrella group with 40-50 affiliated associations, basically, a giant federation for all kinds of film crafts. CINTAA, on the other hand, is just for actors. “We handle artiste issues,” Dhillon said. “FWICE deals with the wider industry, but our focus is the actors.”

Should Actors Have A Say In Scripts And Casting?

Dhillon’s direct: Absolutely. Lead actors make or break a film, and when things flop, they get all the blame. Their input can actually help make a project better. Ideally, it’s constructive and benefits the film.

On Ranveer Walking Out Over Creative Differences

Dhillon didn’t dive into specifics, but she agreed with the main idea. “If an actor doesn’t believe in his role, he won’t do it justice,” she said. The real issues arise when actors commit early out of friendship, before seeing the full script. If things don’t feel right later, that’s tough. “Moral commitment is one thing, but you’ve got to be emotionally ready.”

CINTAA’s Stand: Supporting Both Ranveer And Farhan

Both Ranveer and Farhan are CINTAA members, so Dhillon’s clear: “We back all our members, always. If someone’s at fault, we ask them to fix things. But if they’ve been wronged, we fight.” She admitted FWICE’s surprise directive felt like “a third party starting a war,” and it left everyone shocked. Thankfully, Ranveer and Farhan talked it out, good friends, after all and settled it.

CINTAA’s Biggest Win: Government Recognition For Actors

Beyond all the disputes, Dhillon says CINTAA’s real achievement is getting actors recognized by the government. She’s met the I&B Minister, Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Maharashtra’s Labour Minister pretty much all the top officials, over and over. The big hurdle was actors didn’t have an official category under labour laws. “Officials used to say, ‘We want to help, but where do we put you?’ We weren’t salaried employees, didn’t fit ‘shop and establishment,’ or ‘gig worker.’ Our employers change every day.”

That’s finally changing. The new labour codes are set to recognize “audio-visual workers” that means actors as a separate category. “It’s huge,” Dhillon said. “Finally, the system respects actors as workers. That’s probably CINTAA’s biggest win, getting actors recognized under labour law.”

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