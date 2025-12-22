Amid Dhurandhar success, Ranveer Singh spotted with wife Deepika at..., looks dapper in... [Viral Video]

Another video featuring Ranveer Singh's mother, Anju Bhavnani, father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, and elder sister, Ritika Bhavnani, was shared on Instagram. As they briefly posed for the photographers, the three of them were beaming.

Ranveer Singh is now enjoying the success of his most recent spy thriller, Dhurandhar. Since its release, Aditya Dhar's film has broken box office records and garnered excellent reviews. The actor was seen at the Mumbai airport on Monday, perhaps heading out for a New Year's break with his family and wife, actor Deepika Padukone. On social media, a number of images and videos of them have gone viral.

Ranveer-Deepika look dapper in...

Paparazzi posted a video of Ranveer and Deepika strolling hand in hand at the airport early on Monday morning. The Dhurandhar actor wore a sleek black beanie, sunglasses, and a grey jacket over a black outfit. In contrast, Deepika wore a grey coat, black pants, a top, and sunglasses, just like her husband. The two were unable to pose for the cameras since they were rushing to enter the airport.

Ranveer's family was also...

Another video featuring Ranveer Singh's mother, Anju Bhavnani, father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, and elder sister, Ritika Bhavnani, was shared on Instagram. As they briefly posed for the photographers, the three of them were beaming. The Singh family seemed to be prepared for their family vacation to commemorate Dhurandhar's achievements. A lot of people on social media left comments on their videos, curious about their plans. Fans also left kind remarks about Deepika and Ranveer's relationship goals.

How netizens reacted?

“Couple goals unlocked,” a fan wrote. Another person commented, “Victory walk but make it stylish.” “Success never looked this cool,” a third comment read. “Where are they going???” a curious user asked. Additionally, a few fans left heart-shaped emoticons on the pap sites that shared the images and videos.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, which Aditya Dhar wrote, co-produced, and directed, debuted in theatres on December 5. Also, Aditya and Lokesh Dhar's B62 Studios and Jyoti Deshpande's Jio Studios produced it. In addition to Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi, and R. Madhavan appear in the movie. It tells the tale of a dangerous expedition to penetrate a terrorist organisation in Pakistan.

