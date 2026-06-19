Ranveer Singh is Bollywood’s biggest star now? Amid Rs 325 crore-plus paycheck buzz, Dhurandhar star makes THIS move

After dominating the box office with the Dhurandhar franchise, Ranveer Singh is now gearing up for his next. Read on to know what the incredible star's new move is about.

Ranveer Singh is Bollywood’s biggest star now? Amid Rs 325 crore-plus paycheck buzz, Dhurandhar star makes THIS move

Ranveer Singh has clearly cemented his position as one of Bollywood's biggest stars with the massive success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action-packed entertainer became a massive box-office blockbuster of 2025 and 2026. It not only won applause for its gripping plot, and high-octane sequences, but also helped Ranveer expand his massive fanbase. According to FPJ report, Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh, are reportedly 25% (each) beneficiaries, along with Jio Studios, which has a 50% stake in the Dhurandhar duology. It has been reported that both were given an amount worth Rs 325 crore-plus. The biggest beneficiary has been Jio Studios, which is the highest shareholder.

What is Ranveer Singh's new move?

Amid the buzz around Ranveer Singh’s controversial exit from Don 3, fresh reports suggest that the actor won't speak about the issue for at least next 18 months. As reports mention, the star has decided to avoid speaking to any journalist or reporter until the release of his next movie, Jay Mehta’s Pralay. “I met him personally," a trade journalist said, as quoted by Free Press Journal. He further mentioned, “And he told me he will not speak on the Don 3 controversy, nor will he give any interviews for at least 18 months."

Ranveer's entry and exit from Don 3

In 2023, Bollywood fans were excited when Ranveer Singh was announced as Don in Don 3. A slick announcement promo created huge excitement online, and fans waited for it. However, the film soon went quiet, and there were no major updates for months. Soon, reports suggested that Ranveer had likely quit the project because of a difficult phase in his career. However, following the success of Dhurandhar, reports hinted at that creative disagreements between Ranveer and Excel Entertainment. When Ranveer Singh quit Don 3, reports stated Ranveer Singh was unhappy with delays in finalised script and production. Following the release of Dhurandhar, Ranveer officially stepped out of the project. Next, Farhan Akhtar formally approached the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) regarding Ranveer Singh’s exit from the film.

FWICE boycotts Ranveer Singh

After several attempts to resolve the issue failed, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer. FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit said, “On April 11, Farhan filed a complaint. Three weeks before the unit was supposed to leave for the shoot, Ranveer exited the movie.” “They narrated the entire incident to us for nearly two hours. They also presented detailed accounts of all expenses incurred during pre-production, including hotel bookings, location recce expenses, overseas travel bookings for more than 200 workers and other arrangements. Everything was documented and audited,” Pandit said.

Ashoke Pandit further mentioned that after Ranveer failed to appear before FWICE, actor's secretary sent an email on May 23. It mentioned that the federation did not have jurisdiction over the issue and therefore could not ask for the actor’s presence. The secretary reportedly mentioned that he would meet the body on Ranveer’s behalf. “When a federation invites you for a discussion, you cannot simply say it is not our domain. We know our jurisdiction. We are a trade union and we do not appreciate such a response,” Pandit said.

“We have taken this stand in the interest of producers and the industry. A superstar is not bigger than the law. Until Ranveer decides to meet us personally, none of our workers across India — technicians, spot boys, vanity van suppliers and other affiliated staff — will work with him,” he added.

‘Ranveer Singh consciously chose to maintain silence’

As the controversy escalated, Ranveer Singh’s team issued a statement. “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect,” the statement read.

It further added, “While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for everyone involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance.”

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