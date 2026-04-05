Ranveer Singh lights up NMACC event with electrifying dance to Gallan Goodiyaan, makes Nita Ambani groove [VIRAL VIDEO]

Recently, at the third anniversary event of the NMACC event held in Mumbai, Ranveer won everyone's hearts with his brilliant performance.

Ranveer Singh is on a roll these days. On one hand, his film Dhurandhar 2 is rocking at the box office; on the other hand, his energy and style are all over social media. Recently, at the third anniversary event of the NMACC event held in Mumbai, Ranveer won everyone's hearts with his brilliant performance. Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a black suit at the event. As soon as he arrived on the red carpet, all eyes were on him. Many of his videos are becoming increasingly viral on social media, in which his energy and enthusiasm are visible.

Ranveer Singh lights up NMACC event

During the event, the atmosphere became more special when Shankar Mahadevan and Shreya Ghoshal started singing Gallan Goodiyaan on stage. After listening to the song, Ranveer could not stop himself and suddenly reached the stage. After this, he danced in his special style, which made the entire auditorium sway. Many big stars of Bollywood came to this party, including Ranveer Singh. His performance left everyone behind, and he became the star of the entire show.

Watch the video here:

Fans reaction

Ranveer Singh's performance captivated the audience. Her tremendous energy and dance moves completely changed the atmosphere. On social media, people are calling him the "King of Energy" and praising him fiercely. A fan wrote, “I’ve never liked any actor or actress from any industry…! No one is my favourite. But this guy @ranveersingh you are much more beautiful soul than any other celebrity. Keep it up real gentleman. May you attain nirvana and peace???✨”

Shreya Ghoshal also reacted to the viral video and said, “The entire show was such a soulful, amazing experience. Even from this distance, being able to connect through the music was pure bliss. Really hoping you’ll share the full clip of “Chalte Chalte Yun Hi Koi” very soon!❤️?”

All about Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

On the work front, Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, has turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. The film's story and Ranveer's acting are being praised everywhere. Big stars like Rajinikanth, Jr NTR, and SS Rajamouli have also praised him. The year 2026 seems to be full of success and happiness for Ranveer Singh.

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