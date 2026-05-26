Ranveer Singh offers APOLOGY at Mysuru’s Chamundeshwari temple over ‘Kantara’ remark, Here's everything we know

Read further on why Ranveer Singh visited Chamundeshwari Temple after the Kantara row.

Ranveer Singh offers APOLOGY at Mysuru’s Chamundeshwari temple over ‘Kantara’ remark, Here's everything we know

Ranveer Singh slipped into the Chamundeshwari Temple early Tuesday morning, no fanfare, no heads-up, just him and his purpose: to apologize. He got there around 7:30 am, well before lines started to form. Dressed low-key, keeping his mask on, he blended right in. “He came just like anyone else, didn’t let us know ahead of time,” said M.J. Roopa, the temple’s Executive Officer. “He wore a mask, moved like any regular devotee, and there were hardly any people yet.”

Why Did He Come?

It goes back to the Filmfare Awards in Goa. During the event, Ranveer talked about Kantara Chapter-1, and apparently imitated a Daiva, a sacred spirit from coastal Karnataka, calling it a ‘devil.’ People didn’t take that lightly. Someone filed a complaint saying his words insulted their beliefs, and police booked him.

Why the Apology Was Needed

The whole mess landed in the Karnataka High Court. On May 5, 2026, the court quashed the FIR after Ranveer’s lawyer handed in a written, unconditional apology. There was one catch: within four weeks, Ranveer had to go to the Chamundi temple and apologize to the deity in person. Temple priest Sunil said Ranveer introduced himself quietly when he arrived. “He told me he wanted to apologize to the deity,” Sunil recalled. The priest led him to the inner sanctum where Ranveer offered his prayers. He didn’t linger. “He was gone before most devotees even started showing up,” Roopa said.

The actor hasn’t posted about the visit or said anything publicly. People close to him insist he wanted to be discreet and show respect, not draw attention.The whole thing ties back to the way Kantara Chapter-1 brought Daiva traditions under the national spotlight. Suddenly, everyone was paying attention to rituals from coastal Karnataka and public comments got picked apart.

With this visit, Ranveer has done what the court asked. He’s still tangled in the Don 3 fall-out and FWICE’s non-cooperation order, but Tuesday was just about keeping his word. After his prayers, he caught a flight out of Mysuru and didn’t look back.

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