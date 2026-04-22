Ranveer Singh resolves Don 3 dispute with Farhan Akhtar? Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, star makes THIS bold move

The fight between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar over Don 3 has reportedly ended. BollywoodLife tells you what made the two fix the fallout.

If recent reports are to be believed, actor Ranveer Singh and actor-director Farhan Akhtar have finally buried the hatchet. The duo has reportedly been fighting over Ranveer's sudden exit from Don 3. For the unversed, Don 3 is the third installment in the franchise which Farhan was reportedly roped in to direct.

As reported by Free Press Journal report, Ranveer Singh has decided to pay back his signing amount worth Rs 10 crores to Farhan's production house Excel Entertainment. In an attempt to pay back for the pre-production amount that was spent by them, Ranveer further offered a stake in his next film. According to reports, the film is tentatively titled Pralay. However, the right percentage hasn't been revealed yet.

How did the feud begin?

It all began when Ranveer Singh made an exit from Don 3. This had happened after the release of Dhurandhar. Farhan was reportedly irked with it, and even escalated the issue by involving the Producers Guild of India to recover pre-production cost. A report from Variety had mentioned that the Producers Guild of India asked both parties to pursue legal recourse in the issue. During the meeting of the Guild members, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani, had stated that about Rs 40 crores had already been spent by Excel on pre production of Don 3. According to reports, Ranveer approved it at every stage. Dhurandhar star alleged that Farhan had put Don 3 on hold due to his career slump then.

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