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Ranveer Singh wanted darker, violent version of Don 3? VIRAL report makes EXPLOSIVE claim about...

Turns out Ranveer and Farhan Akhtar couldn't agree on the vibe or language of the film. Read further to know everything about these creative differences that changed the fate of Don 3 and when we can expect to know who's playing the role after SRK.

By: Vaishnavi Tripathi  |  Published: April 30, 2026 8:15 PM IST

Ranveer Singh wanted darker, violent version of Don 3? VIRAL report makes EXPLOSIVE claim about...
Ranveer Singh wanted darker, violent version of Don 3? VIRAL report makes EXPLOSIVE claim about...

Ranveer Singh is out of Don 3, and the story behind it’s messier than just “creative differences.” The initial excuse? Sure, but it turns out Ranveer and Farhan Akhtar couldn’t agree on the vibe or language of the film. Ranveer pushed for a more intense, gritty feel loads of strong language and violence. He argued that audiences respond to rawer films now, especially after his own Dhurandhar movies smashed expectations.

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But Farhan wasn't interested in turning Don 3 into that kind of action flick. He wanted to stick with what made Amitabh Bachchan’s and Shah Rukh Khan’s versions click menace without curse words or brutality. The Don legacy, he felt, didn’t need that stuff. There was no convincing him, even when Ranveer tried to sway the project.

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Neither side budged. So Ranveer walked away in 2025, leaving the production in limbo. The fallout got public as delays and rewrites piled up. Plus, Excel Entertainment is reportedly asking Ranveer for Rs 40 crore to cover pre-production costs, schedule chaos, and everything else lost because of his dropout. Apparently, Ranveer’s agreed to pay back part of it, since the prep had his approval all along.

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Farhan finally spoke up, not naming Ranveer, but pretty much admitting nothing is certain in film. “You have to expect the unexpected. Nothing’s guaranteed until it’s shot,” he told Hollywood Reporter India. He described his career as an “incredible ride,” saying you just roll with tough phases.

Nobody knows who's going to play Don. Excel hasn’t announced if they’ll recast, rewrite, or shelve the film for now. The whole project seems stuck. Ranveer’s focused on Dhurandhar and, despite rumors, hasn’t left his other film, Pralay reports calling those claims “baseless.” For now, Don 3 the third outing after Shah Rukh Khan’s 2006 and 2011 films has fans waiting. Who will take on the lead? And which version of Don will actually make it to the big screen? Stay tuned, honestly.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi is a media student with a passion for writing across a wide range of subjects. She always has something to say about culture, cinema, and entertainment. She studied Mass Communication at Chitkara University and began her professional journey in marketing and media. Currently, she is working with BollywoodLife, where she continues...Read More
Tags Don Don 3 Farhaan Akhtar Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh And Farhaan Akhtar Srk