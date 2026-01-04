Ranveer Singh's co-star supported Deepika Padukone and schooled Karan Johar for..., name is…

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were quite private about their relationship when they were dating. But there was a time when Deepika was asked publicly about her equation with her now husband, their onscreen co-star and friend came in support of them and gave a befitting reply to Karan Johar.

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone appeared in the fourth season of Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar. Deepika was always private about their relationship with Ranveer Singh and when Karan asked her about the same, she smiled and said nothing. However, Priyanka Chopra jumped to Deepika’s defence and said that it is normal for actors to aspects to keep some aspects of their lives private. Deepika and Ranveer dated for six months before tying knot in 2018 in Italy. They embraced parenthood in 2024 and gave birth to their child, Dua.

The couple was always vocal about their relationship, but during the initial days of their relationship, they remained tight-lipped. The Ram-Leela actor chose to be silent about their feelings for one another, which became the topic of discussion in Koffee with Karan season 4. When Kjo mentioned that Deepika chose not to flaunt her relationship with Ranveer Singh during their dating phase, Priyanka came in support of her Bajirao Mastani co-star. Priyanka then said, “Because some people like to keep it private. Some people don’t want to become a dinner table conversation. I am not defending her, but I mean, she has a right. If 90 per cent of her life is for the public, 10 per cent needs to be hers.”

Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan garnered attention due to their candid conversations. As Priyanka showed her support for Deepika. She schooled Karan about respecting celebrities’ boundaries and private lives. Her words stress on drawbacks of being a famous personality and the need to have some ‘me time’.

Karan did not stop and asked Priyanka whether she knew about Deepika and Ranveer’s relationship. The Don 2 actress didn’t say anything and said that it was Deepika was decision to share the details. Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra were part of two films-Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013 and Bajirao Mastani in 2015. In the first film, she appeared only in one song, whereas she played a pivotal part in the second movie as Kashibai. The duo have always supported each on good and bad times. They are considered some of the most popular actors in the country right now.

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Varanasi, a pan-India Telugu movie, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The film is slated to be released in theatres in 2027.

