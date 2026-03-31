Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge gets EPIC marathon screenings in Hong Kong with 3 breaks

After the release of Dhurandhar 2, marathon shows have been specially started here, in which both the first film and the sequel are being shown together. Read on to know more.

Dhurandhar franchise dominates global market: The excitement for Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to grow in Hong Kong. After the release of the sequel to Dhurandhar, marathon shows have been specially started here, in which both the first film and the sequel are being shown together. The decision to run Dhurandhar and its second part back-to-back was taken because the demand of the audience was very high. Interestingly, the film is not dubbed in the local language, yet people are reaching theatres in large numbers. This response suggests that the story and star power can even cross the language barrier.

All about the Dhurandhar marathon in Hong Kong

The length of these two films has also been the subject of discussion. The first film is about 3 hours and 34 minutes, while the second film is about 3 hours and 52 minutes long. In this way, it takes about 7 hours and 30 minutes to see both together. To keep the audience hooked for such a long time, the theatre chain has decided to keep three breaks in between, so that people can relax. Despite this, the demand for tickets has not decreased, which clearly shows the popularity of this franchise.

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Dhurandhar 2 dominated the overseas market

Dhurandhar 2 has been performing well not just in India but around the world. According to reports, the film has earned well despite being released on limited screens in Hong Kong. The special thing is that it is being shown in Hindi only with English subtitles. Normally, films in this region are released with dubbing or subtitles in the local language, but despite this not happening here, the audience has embraced the film. In view of the increasing demand, theatre owners have also increased the number of their shows.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Dangal

In comparison, films like Dangal and 3 Idiots were big hits in China, but they were dubbed in the local language. On the contrary, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is doing well in the international market without such support. It has also been revealed that the film has crossed the mark of about Rs 1400 crore worldwide, while it was not released in big markets like China and the Gulf countries. The film has also been banned in some Gulf countries because of its story.

Dhurandhar 2 has completed almost two weeks of its release, and it is running in thousands of shows and continues to earn. According to reports, the film has garnered a gross collection of over Rs 1000 crore in the country and has become one of the highest-grossing films of all time. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt.

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