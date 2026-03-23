Ranveer Singh's ghost transformation in Dhurandhar 2 was REAL? Fans can't believe their eyes 'What dedication'

Fans are shocked by actor Ranveer Singh's eerie transformation in Dhurandhar: The Revenge after a BTS video showed it wasn't computer-generated imagery.

Ranveer Singh's stunning transition in Dhurandhar: The Revenge is just what it takes to take the enthusiasm to the next level when a movie already has the internet buzzing. Fans are astounded by the actor's unsettling "ghost" appearance in one of the sequences, not just because of how terrible it looks on film but also because of how it was made.

In a behind-the-scenes film released by celebrity makeup artist Preetisheel Singh, Ranveer is shown patiently waiting as layers of paint and prosthetics are applied, gradually transforming him into a shadowy, eerie figure.

Ranveer's ghost look in Dhurandhar 2 was not AI?

In the caption, she stated, "When your mind grows weary, illusion paints its lies in colours you ache to believe!!" Transforming Ranveer Singh into a Ghost born of Shadows ! Dhurandhar – The revenge."

The outcome is so bizarre that the majority of spectators thought it was completely computer-generated.

The fact that it wasn't CGI, AI, or VFX at all was what really shocked viewers, not simply the appearance. The transformation required all three elements which included practical effects and intricate prosthetics and hours of dedicated artistic work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preetisheel Singh (@preetisheel)

Social media erupted in shock and appreciation as soon as the BTS video appeared. The viewers who had been deceived by the look started to comment in disbelief.

How did netizens react to the video?

One fan wrote, "THIS WAS NOT CGI!!?!!?!" Another added, "I actually presumed it was computer graphics in action. Wow. This is amazing." Similarly, one more expressed, "Mujhe laga AI or CGI hai." "This was horrifying," exclaimed a user.

Others praised the effort behind the scenes, with one user commenting, "What dedication! The transformation is insane!" while another said, "I thought this was VFX!!! Hats off."

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