Ranveer Singh's mother's VIRAL photo has a special connection with..., fans react 'Dua dadi is...'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's daughter Dua Singh Padukone was born in September 2024. Now, a photo of her grandmother is going viral on social media.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed daughter Dua Singh Padukone in September 2024. Since then, they have been extra careful in shielding her from the cameras. Both Deepika and Ranveer - who made a conscious decision not share photos of their daughter on social media - shared her first glimpse in October 2025. They took to Instagram to put adorable family photos, which featured Dua twinning with her mother, Deepika, as she sits in their arms.

Ranveer Singh's mother's viral photo

Recently, a picture of Ranveer Singh's mother, Anju Bhavnani, is going viral on social media, in which she is seen showing her granddaughter Dua's name in her hand-written mehendi. The picture is said to be from a wedding ceremony, where Anju Bhavnani looks extremely happy in light green traditional clothes. Dua's name is clearly visible in the simple and beautiful mehendi made on her hand.

Watch the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizen's reaction

As soon as the picture was out, it went viral on social media and was shared by Ranveer and Deepika's fans. Fans were very happy with this gesture. While one wrote, "Dua's Dadi is the coolest," another said, "Dua is getting so much love from all around. " People loved Anju Bhavnani's style and praised her.

Anju Bhavnani’s emotional step for granddaughter Dua

Earlier too, Anju Bhavnani has taken an emotional step for her granddaughter. In December 2024, she donated her hair on the completion of three months of Dua. On this occasion, she had also written an emotional note for Dua, which went viral on social media. Anju said, “Happy 3rd month birthday my darling Dua. Marking this special day with a gesture of love and hope. As we celebrate the joy and beauty of Dua growing up, we are also reminded of the power of goodness and kindness. Hoping that this small act might bring comfort and confidence to someone going through a difficult time."

