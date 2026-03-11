Ranveer Singh’s pink-hued Rolex in Dhurandhar 2 trailer STEALS spotlight, here's how much it costs

A brief scene in the trailer for Dhurandhar: The Revenge has piqued the interest of fans as they observed Ranveer Singh wearing a luxurious Rolex Cosmograph Daytona costing roughly 22 lakh, giving a subtle touch of grandeur to his tough on-screen avatar in the forthcoming spy thriller.

Fans have taken notice of a brief moment in the most recent trailer for Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Ranveer Singh, who plays Hamza Ali Mazari, is wearing a stunning Rolex Cosmograph Daytona that is estimated to be worth Rs 22 lakh. The actor's tough appearance in the action-packed spy thriller is elevated by the pricey watch.

The trailer has already generated excitement, and watch enthusiasts have noted that Ranveer's pinkish-hued Rolex jumps out in one of the frames.

Ranveer's Rolex watch creates buzz

The actor has returned to the character of Hamza, who must overcome every obstacle that crime and espionage provide, in this short shot. Given Ranveer's rugged appearance and his long hair and dark attire, the brief photo of his Rolex is quite descriptive.

Why is the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona so pricey?

One of the most prized timepieces in the world is probably the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona. The watch has a long history in motorsports and is regarded by watch enthusiasts as one of the prestige symbols. The Rolex seen in the trailer is a two-tone variant that combines yellow gold with oystersteel.

As Hamza will now be the don of Lyari, which was formerly controlled by Rahman Dakait, this pricey jewellery on his wrist will demonstrate a change in his character arc.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Ranveer Singh's adventure intensifies in the follow-up as he continues to operate in perilous situations while coping with his secret identity. Although it is only briefly shown in the teaser, the watch alludes to Hamza's developing position and increasing importance in the film.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, is the follow-up to the action thriller Dhurandhar from 2025.

