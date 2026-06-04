Ranvir Shorey COUNTERS producers guild statement on Don 3 row: 'workers deserve respect too'

Read further as Ranvir Shorey questions producers canceling films without compensating actors for blocked dates.

Ranvir Shorey COUNTERS producers guild statement on Don 3 row: 'workers deserve respect too'

The Don 3 drama is stirring up more than just headlines. This week, the Producers Guild of India aired concerns about actors, directors, and technicians backing out of projects right before shooting starts. They cited formal complaints from Excel Entertainment and Panorama Studios about last-minute exits that completely derailed productions, just days before cameras were supposed to roll. They didn't name names, but the timing lines up with whispers about Don 3 and Ranveer Singh leaving the project.

Ranvir Shorey Shifts Focus to Actor Losses

Ranvir Shorey jumped into the conversation on X, flipping the script on the producers. He reposted the Guild's statement and wrote, “You will not believe how many times producers cancel/delay projects unilaterally without any mention of compensation for the losses to an actor.” He later clarified this wasn’t just about Don 3 or any specific project. Still, his comment struck a chord and kicked off a bigger chat about how often actors get left in the lurch when a film gets shelved.

Stars vs Actors and the Employee Argument

Pretty soon, everyone was chiming in. One user claimed producers lose more than anyone else, especially when actors drop out and ruin new ventures. Shorey replied, “You are not talking about actors. Those are 'stars'!” That distinction matters. Another person compared the whole mess to a standard employee, employer relationship, arguing “the company will always win” and actors sometimes forget they're employees. Shorey admitted companies take heavy risks, but insisted, “my point is that workers deserve to be treated with respect and sensitivity too.”

And I totally see the argument, that a company will tend to have more at stake, but my point is that workers deserve to be treated with respect and sensitivity too. https://t.co/GB3aKlrXiO — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 3, 2026

Guild Warns of Financial Damage

The Guild didn't hold back either. Their statement warned that these last-minute walkouts cost producers and everyone working on the film, serious money. “Such actions by any industry member have serious and far-reaching consequences and undermine the spirit of trust, professionalism, and mutual respect on which the film industry is built,” they said. Don 3 wasn't mentioned, yet the timing feels just too perfect for it not to be connected.

The Don 3 Controversy Timeline

The trouble around Don 3 first popped up in December 2025 about the same time reports said Ranveer Singh bailed on Farhan Akhtar's film after starring in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. Things got even messier when FWICE slapped a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer last week. Apparently Farhan Akhtar had approached FWICE, saying he lost about Rs 45 crore because Ranveer dropped out. By June 3, FWICE had withdrawn the directive, giving Ranveer a breather for now.

A Two-Sided Industry Problem

If anything, this mess shines a spotlight on a much bigger problem in Bollywood: contracts. Producers want actors to commit once dates are locked in. Actors want some sort of safety net if a film gets cancelled after they've cleared their schedules and said no to other gigs. Shorey’s not defending last-minute walkouts, he just wants fairness. If actors get penalized for quitting, shouldn’t there be rules for when producers pull the plug too?

What Happens Next

Right now, there’s no clear answer. Don 3 is still hanging in limbo, no official confirmation, no word on replacement casting or shelving. But the Guild’s statement and Shorey’s push for fairness have sparked fresh debates about contracts, pay-or-play clauses, and what respect on set really looks like. This issue is way bigger than just one movie or one actor. It’s about who gets stuck with the burden when Bollywood’s big plans take a nosedive.

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