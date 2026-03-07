Rapper Santy Sharma criticizes Khushi Mukherjee’s BOLD outfit: ‘Aesi Ladkiyon ki wajah se rape hote hain'

Khushi Mukherjee first gained popularity after appearing in the reality show Splitsvilla. However, the actress continues to make headlines with her bold dressing style which sparks discussion on social media.

Actress Khushi Mukherjee, who has made a mark with TV and reality shows, is once again in the discussion on social media. This time her discussion is not about any show or project, but because of one of her videos and the reactions to it. Recently, a paparazzi video of her in Mumbai surfaced, in which she was seen wearing a bold dress. The video quickly went viral on the internet and prompted various reactions on social media.

All about Khushi Mukherjee bold style

In the video, Khushi Mukherjee is seen posing for the photographers. During this time, she is also seen handling her dress many times, so that there is no uncomfortable situation. It is being said that her dress was very revealing from the front and a black thong was also seen in it. That's why this video quickly went viral and became a topic of debate among the people. Some users questioned her fashion, while many also supported her.

Santy Sharma slams Khushi Mukherjee’s bold outfit

Amid this controversy, a comment by rapper Santy Sharma brought the matter into more discussion. Reacting to the video on social media, he said that rape cases increase in India because of such girls.

In his words: “Aisi ladkiyon ki wajah se India mein rape cases zyada hote hain. Social media par bachche bhi hote hain, isliye humein aisa content post karna chahiye jo decent ho aur society ke liye acha ho. Platforms aur responsible logon ko bhi is baat par dhyaan dena chahiye." His comments triggered a debate on social media. Many people called his statement wrong, while some users also supported him.

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Santy Sharma (@santy_sharma_official)

Santy also wrote in his post that children were also present on social media, so people should post content that is civilized and sets a good example for society. He also said that social media platforms and responsible people should pay attention to such things. At the same time, he appealed to Khushi Mukherjee that she should refrain from posting such things so that it does not have a bad effect on the future generation. He said, “Didi, aapse request hai, please hamari aane wali generation ka future kharab mat karo."

All about Khushi Mukherjee

However, there has been no official response to the matter. Khushi has faced criticism for her bold fashion in the past, but she has always defended her style. In an earlier interview, she had said that her fashion inspiration comes from international celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton and model Irina Shayk. Khushi Mukherjee first gained popularity after appearing in the reality show Splitsvilla.

