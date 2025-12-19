Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are secretly married? VIRAL wedding photos suggest...

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's alleged wedding photos have been generating buzz about their secret wedding. Here is the truth.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who secretly got engaged in October this year, are once again making headlines for their personal life, but this time for their wedding. Recently, their alleged wedding pictures went viral on social media which generating buzz about their wedding. In the photos, they can be seen donning proper South Indian traditional attire. In one of the viral images, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar were also seen posing with the alleged newlyweds together. All four of them were seen flashing their big smiles to the camera. The background features floral decoration in which Rashmika and Vijay were written.

Did Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda really get married?

Some fans might be very happy to see their favourite artists tying knot, but the truth is that the images are AI-generated. With the intention of making wedding photos of Rashmika and Vijay, the pictures have been uploaded, which is now widely going viral. Several netizens reacted to the viral images and expressed their happiness to see the two’s wedding pictures. A user wrote, “Wishing you both a happy happy Married life.” Another wrote, “Does this celebrity couple know that this marriage happened and attended the marriage.” While many wished a happy married life but some also predicted that it is a fake and AI-generated photo.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverkonada's age gap

Born on April 5, 1996, Rashmika is 29 years old, while Vijay was born on May 9, 1989 and he is now 36. They have an age gap of 7 years.

Vijay Deverakonda’s movies

The actor, who made his debut with Nuvvila in 2011, has worked in movies like Geetha Govindam, Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade, The Family Star, Liger, Kushi and World Famous Lover to name a few. He was last seen in Kingdom, which also featured Bhagyashri Borse, Satyadev Kancharana, Bhoomi Shetty and Manish Chaudhari in key roles. It was released in theatres in July 2025.

Rashmika Mandanna’s movies

2025 was one of the biggest years in Rashmika’s career as she had 5 releases this year, which include Chhaava, Sikandar, Kuberaa, Thamma and The Girlfriend. She was last seen in The Girlfriend. The film also stars Dheekshith Shetty, Rahul Ravindran, Anu Emmanuel, Rohini Molleti and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles. The movie was released in theatres on November 7, 2025.

