Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda CONFIRM marriage, call it 'Wedding of VIROSH'; fans can't keep calm

In a recent Instagram post, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially confirmed their marriage. They name their special event as 'Wedding of VIROSH.' Fans are super excited with the news. Read on to know more.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna and actor Vijay Deverakonda have finally made their relationship official. On Sunday, Rashmika announced on social media that the two are going to get married soon. She has also given a special name to her special day, "The Wedding of Virosh." This name was lovingly given to them by their fans, and now both of them have made the same name their wedding identity. According to reports, the wedding will take place on February 26.

Rashmika and Vijay confirm wedding

Rashmika shared an emotional message on Instagram Story. She wrote that fans have always stood by them, even when they themselves had not made any plans for their future. She said that the name Virosh was given by the fans, so they decided to call their union by the same name.

In her words, “Our Dearest loves, before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name—you called us “VIROSH.” So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it “The Wedding of VIROSH”. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us—always. Biggest hugs and full love.”

What is the wedding date of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda?

Recently, a wedding card has gone viral on social media. The purported card read that Rashmika and Vijay will get married in a small and private ceremony on 26 February 2026. This will be followed by a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4. It was also written in the card that they want to share this special moment with their close ones. Now, after Rashmika's announcement, these reports have gained more strength.

All about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverkonda love story

Rashmika and Vijay's relationship is believed to have started with the film Geetha Govindam (2018). The two were much appreciated in the film. Since then, rumours started circulating about their relationship. However, both of them remained silent for some time. The news of the engagement came out in October 2025, which was confirmed by Vijay's team in a media interaction, but the couple themselves did not make any formal announcement.

