Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda head to Udaipur for grand wedding, fans call VIRAL video...

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially announced their wedding. Amidst this, the couple are spotted at Hyderabad airport, reportedly heading to Udaipur for a grand wedding.

Two of the most loved stars of South cinema, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, are finally tying the knot. Recently, a video went viral on social media in which the two were seen at the Hyderabad airport. In the video, both of them were seen in casual clothes and were seen greeting the fans and media by waving their hands. This video has created a new atmosphere of excitement and enthusiasm among the fans.

Rashmika Madanna-Vijay Deverakonda head to Udaipur for the wedding

According to the viral video, Rashmika and Vijay left directly from the airport to Udaipur, where their wedding ceremony is going to be held. The video was widely shared on Instagram and Twitter, and fans associated it with the fan-given name VIROSH. VIROSH is a mix of Rashmika and Vijay's names, which fans created for them, and has now been used in the official announcement of the wedding as well.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rashmika-Vijay officially announces wedding

Rashmika wrote a heartfelt message for her fans on Instagram, in which she informed that the wedding has been named "The Wedding of VIROSH.” She added, "Our Dearest loves, before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name—you called us “VIROSH.” So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it “The Wedding of VIROSH.” The duo also thanked their fans and wrote, Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us—always. Biggest hugs and full love.” Fans were waiting for the news of their wedding for a long time, and now the official announcement and the viral video have ensured that the wedding is fixed.

When is Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding?

According to reports, the wedding will be held on February 26 at a grand palace in Udaipur. After this, a reception is planned in Hyderabad on March 4. According to the viral video and fans, the preparation has started in Udaipur. The video from the airport also showed that the two stars were travelling not only comfortably but also laughing and acknowledging the love of the fans.

Netizens reaction

People are congratulating the couple on social media. This wedding seems to be becoming one of the most popular celebrity weddings of the year 2026. One user wrote, “Medm to bhot he khus hai ?.” Another wrote, “Welcome. Rashmika Vijay.” A user congratulated fans on Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding. The viral video has created an atmosphere of happiness and excitement among the fans, and everyone is eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the wedding.

