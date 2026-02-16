Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wedding CONFIRMED? Viral invite REVEALS...

Is Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding finally CONFIRMED? A viral invite has revealed shocking details, Read on to know more.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Buzz around Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's much-anticipated wedding refuses to die down. If reports are to be believed, both Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are expected to tie the knot this month. Both have been in relationship for years. The rumours first started doing rounds following the huge success of Geetha Govindam which had released in 2018. The film introduced viewers not just to an impeccable pairing, but also their impactful onscreen chemistry which soon translated into off-screen curiosity. Since then, fans have been interested in knowing every update on the couple.

What is leaked invite about?

Amid the ongoing buzz around Rashmika and Vijay's wedding, a leaked invite has gone viral on social media. The viral wedding invite not only mentions the wedding date, but also puts out details regarding the couple's reception date and venue. For the unversed, the reports regarding their wedding plans haven't been confirmed by either of the stars.

Whose name is mentioned on the leaked invite?

The invite - which has now been leaked - mentions Vijay Deverakonda's name at the top and reportedly carries 'Vijay (on behalf of Rashmika & myself)'. It also states that the couple will tie the knot on 26.02.26 in an intimate ceremony. The card also mentions that the grand reception will happen on 4 March 2026 at Taj Krishna. It a also carries a warm message which invites guests to bless the couple as they embark on a new journey.

What is written on the card?

As mentioned by Times Now, the card mentions, "I’m writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment in our lives. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony. As we begin this new chapter—celebrating and creating memories around our union—it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us."

The authenticity of the wedding card is yet to be confirmed.

