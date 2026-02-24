Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wedding: This interesting TWIST to festivities will leave fans EXCITED

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's much-anticipated wedding is just a few days away. BollywoodLife gets you all updates on their wedding and pre-wedding festivities.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding celebrations are shaping up to be a major fun fest. According to reports, the couple is leaving no stone unturned to make it the most memorable event. It has now been reported that they will host a friendly cricket match with close family and friends. This is part of their pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur. Fondly referred to as 'Virosh' by fans, the two will get married on February 26. Their wedding ceremony will be intimate and will see the presence of their loved ones. The couple had reportedly started the festivities with an energetic pool volleyball session. They had also curated a Japanese dinner. And now, they have brought a sporty twist to their wedding.

Cricket match at Vijay-Rashmika wedding

According to a report by Zoom, a friendly cricket match has also been included in the pre-wedding events. The match will be attended by close friends and family members of the couple. The purpose is simply to create an atmosphere of entertainment and joy. Earlier, a volleyball match was also held near the pool, in which everyone enjoyed a lot.

Rashmika-Vijay’s wedding has strict security arrangements

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the wedding. Security has been tightened around the venue. No unauthorised drones will be allowed to fly there. Its purpose is to maintain the secrecy of the ceremony. The organisers have ensured that the wedding atmosphere is calm and safe, so that families and guests can enjoy the occasion without any hassles.

Glimpse from pre-wedding ceremonies

Some glimpses of the pre-wedding ceremonies have also surfaced on social media. Vijay Deverakonda shared pictures from the pool party with his friends. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna shared pictures of the dinner decorations, in which the name "Virosh" was specially written. Fans are eagerly waiting for the wedding pictures of this star couple.

