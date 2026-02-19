Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding: Stars' invitation box steals spotlight for carrying...

A lavish wedding invitation box has gone viral on social media ahead of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda's much-anticipated nuptials. Fans are already excited since the personalised wedding invitation hamper looks chic.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding rumors have gone viral on social media. The pair has been dating for some months, and according to reports, they will tie the knot in February 2026. Vijay and Rashmika have not yet addressed it in the media. But now that their wedding invitation hamper has drawn attention from their admirers, internet users are interested in finding out what it has.

What's inside Vijay-Rashmika's wedding invitation box?

A lavish wedding invitation box has gone viral on social media ahead of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda's much-anticipated nuptials. Fans are already excited since the personalised wedding invitation hamper looks chic. The invitation to the wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda is not your typical one, though. The 'National Crush' perfume is the focal point of this high-end gift box. For those who don't know, Rashmika's admirers dubbed her the "National Crush."

National Crush perfume turns main focal point

In addition to the 'National Crush' perfume, the wedding invitation box of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda also includes a hand and foot cream. It also has a chic yellow T-shirt from Vijay's Rowdy brand. In addition to having a cashew box, the wedding invitation hamper that Glute uploaded combines classic and stylish elements.

Vijay-Rashmika to get married on...

When photos of what looked to be Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda's wedding invitation card went popular on social media previously, the excitement around their nuptials grew. The wedding was scheduled for February 26, 2026, and the reception was scheduled on March 4, 2026, according to the card. Speaking about the widely shared wedding invitation card, it included the names of Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna printed underneath the letters "V" and "R" at the top. The invitees are required to attend the event on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, starting at 7:00 PM at Taj Krishna, which is situated in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, according to the invitation.

