Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda TWIN in Torani, bring royal glam to their mehendi; fans call them 'Shiva-Shakti'

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda celebrated their Pradhanam and Mehendi ceremony with a kaleidoscope display of tradition, fashion, and unabashed delight.

The "ViRosh" wedding has officially become a cultural phenomenon, beyond the limits of a celebrity coupling. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's 2026 wedding in Udaipur became the most liked post in Indian social media history, garnering millions of likes and surpassing even cricket legends, after years of the internet playing detective with matching beanies and shared holiday backgrounds.

The couple really embraced the playful, vibrant spirit of Torani on their Pradhanam and Mehendi nights, even though their major ceremonies showcased the architectural rust-hued silks of Anamika Khanna.

Also Read Style icon of the day: Rashmika Mandanna elevates ethnic fashion in Mysore silk saree for wedding reception

Rashmika-Vijay's "too-perfect" evening

The couple opted for designer Karan Torani to create a wardrobe that pulsed with contemporary vitality while feeling like a love letter to Indian tradition for an evening that Rashmika called "too perfect."

Rashmika dazzles in Torani lehenga

In a custom Torani lehenga that was a rainbow of colours, Rashmika defied wedding conventions. She chose an off-the-shoulder, rigid corset, a boldly contemporary style that flawlessly counterbalanced her bulky jewellery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

With hand-embroidered panels in terracotta, mustard, and forest green hues, the ensemble showcased Torani's distinctive patchwork style. Her braid was embellished with a trail of flowers and silk tassels, and intricate zardozi and mirror work captured the flicker of the mehendi lights, giving her an ethereal yet grounded appearance.

Vijay looked dashing in...

Vijay wore a structured, multi-panelled jacket from the same brand, reflecting Rashmika's lively energy. Torani's earthy, handcrafted perspective reinterpreted environmental elements in his clothing drawings. He demonstrated once more that his particular brand of "Deccan masculinity" is all about comfort meets couture by eschewing the traditional sherwani and wearing his embroidered jacket with a flowing, lungi-style blue bottom.

About Pradhanam ceremony

As part of South Indian customs, the Pradhanam ritual was a delicate event. A gold ring is dropped into a beautiful pot that has been filled with milk and rose petals as part of the ritual, and the container is then put at the mandap.

After that, the bride and groom attempt to collect the ring by dipping their hands into the pot. With family and friends supporting them, the fun occasion frequently devolves into a friendly rivalry.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more