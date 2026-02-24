Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Udaipur wedding: Tharun Bhascker, Eesha Rebba and other celebs arrive in style

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding has been scheduled for February 26 in Udaipur. Read on to know who all have arrived to attend the wedding.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Udaipur wedding: Filmmaker Tharun Bhascker, actor Eesha Rebba, and stylist Shravya Varma were among the first guests who arrived in Udaipur to attend Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited wedding. They were spotted at Udaipur airport on February 24. They were seen leaving for the venue - Mementos by ITC Hotels- where pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies will take place. Mementos by ITC Hotels Ekaaya gives the tourists a luxurious escape from the lakes and forts of Udaipur, which often sees several visitors.

