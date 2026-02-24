Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Udaipur wedding: Tharun Bhascker, Eesha Rebba and other celebs arrive in style

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Udaipur wedding: Filmmaker Tharun Bhascker, actor Eesha Rebba, and stylist Shravya Varma were among the first guests who arrived in Udaipur to attend Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited wedding. They were spotted at Udaipur airport on February 24. They were seen leaving for the venue - Mementos by ITC Hotels- where pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies will take place. Mementos by ITC Hotels Ekaaya gives the tourists a luxurious escape from the lakes and forts of Udaipur, which often sees several visitors.