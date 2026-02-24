ENG हिन्दी
Add Bollywood Life as a Preferred SourceAdd bollywoodlife as a Preferred Source
Google News   Follow Us

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Udaipur wedding: Tharun Bhascker, Eesha Rebba and other celebs arrive in style

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding has been scheduled for February 26 in Udaipur. Read on to know who all have arrived to attend the wedding.

By: Yashshvi Srivastava  |  Published: February 24, 2026 5:26 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Udaipur wedding: Tharun Bhascker, Eesha Rebba and other celebs arrive in style
Rashmika Vijay wedding guest list

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Udaipur wedding: Filmmaker Tharun Bhascker, actor Eesha Rebba, and stylist Shravya Varma were among the first guests who arrived in Udaipur to attend Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited wedding. They were spotted at Udaipur airport on February 24. They were seen leaving for the venue - Mementos by ITC Hotels- where pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies will take place. Mementos by ITC Hotels Ekaaya gives the tourists a luxurious escape from the lakes and forts of Udaipur, which often sees several visitors.

Also Read
Rashmika Mandanna's wedding look: Will it be as expensive as those sported by Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai?

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Yashshvi Srivastava

As a passionate and creative entertainment content writer,Yashshvi Srivastava has gained almost 1 year of experience working for BollywoodLife (Zee News) and has been a consistent supplier of high-performing stories while attaining remarkable target results. Being a part of the entertainment industry she has got an opportunity to work with Bollywoo...Read More
Tags Rashmika Mandanna Guest List Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Virosh Wedding