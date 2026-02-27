Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Kalyani Priyadarshan REVEALS interesting details; 'As she walked...'

Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan was one of the few celebrities who attended the wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who were married on Thursday. The actress shared interesting details about the wedding. Read on to know.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are now husband and wife. Social media is overflowing with the couple's romantic wedding photos, which were taken on Thursday, February 26. Their adorable photos have their fans in a frenzy. Although there weren't many famous people present at the wedding, actress Kalyani Priyadarshan attended and posted a touching message for the newlyweds on her Instagram account.

Kalyani Priyadarshan's touching message for...

She also shared some intriguing information regarding the wedding ceremony in her account. Kalyani wrote, "Today I watched the kindest girl marry her best friend. In the most breathtaking setting. As she walked toward him - and he sat there. Waiting with his back turned-you could feel the weight of every step she took. Those slow, steady breaths and welled up eyes said everything (sic)."

Kalyani congratulates the newlyweds

The actress further wrote, "What a privilege to witness a love built with effort. Respect, and deep friendship at its core. Congratulations to my dearest @rashmika mandanna and @thedeverakonda may this be the most beautiful beginning (sic)."

Others who attended VIROSH wedding were...

Filmmakers Rahul Ravindran and Sandeep Reddy Vanga were the other two celebrities who attended the wedding, in addition to Kalyani. Vanga collaborated with Vijay on Arjun Reddy and Rashmika on Animal. Rahul, on the other hand, directed The Girlfriend, which starred Rashmika.

Did Vijay-Rashmika invite Amit Shah to their reception?

Vijay and Rashmika have planned a wedding reception for March 4, 2026, in Hyderabad. The newlyweds recently met with Home Minister Amit Shah and allegedly invited him to their celebration. Photos of them have gone viral on social media.

Rashmika-Vijay reception to take place on...

It would be intriguing to see whether Shah will show up for their celebration. It is anticipated that prominent figures will attend Rashmika and Vijay's wedding celebration because they have collaborated with several well-known figures in the South and Hindi cinema industries.

