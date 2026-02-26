Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding LIVE update: VIROSH Telugu ceremony over, Kodava rituals to be held at THIS time

Today, February 26, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda exchanged vows in a customary Telugu ceremony. Meanwhile, the Kodava ritual is planned later in the day.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding LIVE: Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are now officially married to each other. The couple held their first wedding ritual at 11 am as per Andhra traditions. Now, ViRosh will have their Kodava wedding at 5 pm, according to a Moneycontrol report. Rashmika and Vijay's team shared their happiness with the media waiting outside the venue after their wedding earlier today at 11 a.m. by giving out sweets.

Official photos to be out soon?

According to sources close to the pair, as cited by Moneycontrol, official wedding photos are anticipated to be made public shortly, even though the newlyweds will not be going out to see the paparazzi in person.

Vijay-Rashmika's Haldi photos leaked online?

Earlier, photos from their pre-wedding events also gained a lot of social media attention. Vijay and Rashmika also shared tidbits about their customary Haldi ritual. The photos, which were shared on Instagram Stories, depict a tiny, thoughtfully organised celebration with traditional colours and distinctive decorations.

Rashmika-Vijay's Haldi decoration features...

The outdoor ceremony took place against the backdrop of a circular area with soft wooden panelling. Two wooden benches in the centre were lined with pale pink rose petals and encircled by baskets of yellow and orange marigolds. Warm-toned flower arrangements completed the decor, creating a serene yet joyful atmosphere for the event.

Film producer Bunny Vas congratulates ViRosh

To wish the pair a happy wedding anniversary, film producer Bunny Vas posted a lovely video of Rashmika and Vijay performing the Geetha Govindam song Vachindamma.

My #GeethaGovindham ❤️❤️ Watching you both choose each other forever is beyond special. @TheDeverakonda, your fire and loyalty… @iamRashmika, your warmth and pure heart… together you are magic in its truest form. May this marriage be filled with unstoppable love, strength,… pic.twitter.com/6A8QQTMUm8 — Bunny Vas (@TheBunnyVas) February 26, 2026

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more