Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding reception: Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon and Karan Johar attended star-studded celebration

The wedding reception of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda was a star-studded affair with prominent faces like Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, and Chiranjeevi, among others, gracing the event. Check out the complete guest list here.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda celebrated their wedding reception on Wednesday in Hyderabad. Several videos and photos from the location have surfaced on social media networks. Numerous celebrities, including Chiranjeevi, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun, and Ram Charan, among others, attended the event. Rashmika and Vijay dressed traditionally for the occasion. Vijay chose a cream kurta and dhoti, while she donned a crimson and golden saree. Vijay also carried a shawl over his shoulder.

As they approached the venue, the couple smiled and waved to the paparazzi stationed there. They all folded their hands and bowed before them. Addressing the paparazzi, Vijay said, "Today, we hope to finish this celebration and go underground. Quiet." His comment made Rashmika laugh. Even the photographers were left in splits.

#WATCH | Telangana | Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, along with their families, at their wedding reception in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/KgySHhz4un — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2026

Rashmika-Vijay reception guest list

Chiranjeevi, Daggubati Venkatesh, Radhika Sarathkumar, R Sarathkumar, Nagarjuna with wife Amala, son Naga Chaitanya, Nani, Namrata Shirodkar, and daughter Sitara, Sreeleela, and Dheekshith Shetty were among the celebrities spotted. Attending in the celebrations were Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Sukumar, Neena Gupta and her husband, Vivek Mehra, and Naveen Polishetty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rashmika addict ❤️ (@rashmika_ante_praanam)

#WATCH | Hyderabad | Film director Karan Johar and actor Kriti Sanon arrive to attend the wedding reception of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. pic.twitter.com/CfjtoO5OlD — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

#WATCH | Hyderabad | Actor Chiranjeevi Konidela arrives to attend the wedding reception of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. pic.twitter.com/LsMX1MG0cz — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2026

Vijay and Rashmika got married on...

On February 24, Rashmika and Vijay had their sangeet ceremony. On February 26, they took vows as husband and wife at a customary ceremony in Udaipur, formalising their relationship. In a lavish hotel on the outskirts of Udaipur, surrounded by the picturesque Aravalli hills, they exchanged vows in a private ceremony attended by close relatives and friends. Rashmika and Vijay penned notes to each other and shared photos from their wedding.

Rashmika-Vijay's on-screen partnership

Rashmika and Vijay collaborated on two well-known Telugu films: the action drama from 2019, Dear Comrade and the romantic comedy Geetha Govindam from 2018. They kept their relationship a secret until word leaked out about their wedding. They have chosen to keep their relationship mostly secret and have made relatively few public appearances together throughout the years.

The two will next appear together in Ranabaali. The next movie, which is marketed as a historical drama, would star Rashmika as Jayamma and Vijay as Ranabaali. Rahul Sankrityan is the director, and it is scheduled to open in theatres throughout the globe on September 11.

