Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding reception: Kriti Sanon and Ranabaali star prove sisterhood WINS over stardom

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding reception was held in Hyderabad, Telangana, on March 4, 2026. Rashmika's Cocktail co-star Kriti Sanon were among the attendees.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding reception: Showbiz industry is perceived to be fiercely competitive. Hence, moments that highlight genuine friendship between actors always win hearts. Kriti Sanon and Ranabaali star Rashmika Mandanna have often impressed fans by proving that sisterhood in Bollywood is real. Their warm bond proves that in the glamourous showbiz industry, true friendships can also flourish. Both Kriti and Rashmika are popular for their acting prowess. Hence, each time their candid moments go viral on social media, fans get excited. The same stands true for the recent photo of Kriti Sanon that has gone viral from Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding reception.

