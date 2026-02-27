Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding update: VIROSH shares dreamy first Udaipur photos; Samantha, Vicky Kaushal, and Nani congratulate newlyweds

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur. After their first post as husband and wife, fans and friends from the film industry began congratulating them.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur. After dating for almost 7 years, the couple got married in the presence of family and close friends on February 26. A few hours after the wedding, Rashmika Mandanna shared a special post on social media. She introduced Vijay Deverakonda to the world no longer as her co-star or alleged boyfriend, but as her husband. Vijay, on the other hand, called Rashmika his best friend. After this post, fans and friends of the film industry started congratulating them.

What did Rashmika say about Vijay?

Rashmika wrote, "The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching.. the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man! "I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today! I’ve truly been blessed! Vijju I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I’ve always told you that!! But you know suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life - everything just makes a lot more sense now - it is because I have you - witnessing it all.. being the biggest part of it all! ❤️ I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife! to be your wife! To be called your wife!! ????❤️ it’s full party time now!!??❤️ Let’s have the bestestest life ever together! I love you! ❤️"

What did Vijay say about Rashmika?

Vijay called Rashmika his best friend and wrote, "Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her – just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife. ?❤️ 26.02.2026."

Celebrities wish Vijay-Rashmika 'Happy married life'

Celebrities from both Bollywood and Tollywood congratulated the newlywed couple. Several actors shared their wedding pictures on Instagram Stories and X (formerly Twitter), wishing them as they begin the beautiful new chapter.

“Loads of love and congratulations to this beautiful couple. Wishing you an even more beautiful and blissful life together, dear Vijay and Rashmika. God bless,” Nani wrote on Twitter. Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the picture on her Instagram story and congratulated the couple. Rashmika Mandanna’s Chhaava co-star Vicky Kaushal also wished the couple a happy life. He wrote, “Congratulations, God bless you both with a life full of love, happiness, and joy.”

Celebrities, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Kajal Agarwal, Sreeleela, Arjun Kapoor, and many others, wished the couple a happy married life.

