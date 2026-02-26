Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s FIRST wedding photos go VIRAL

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Udaipur wedding LIVE update: Stars tied the knot in Udaipur today. They had two wedding ceremonies which included both Telugu and Kondava rituals.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Udaipur wedding: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot today in intimate wedding ceremonies. The star who had featured in popular films including Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), dated for seven years, before they confirmed their wedding plans. A few days back, they took to social media to thank fans and followers for supporting them. They led their union 'The Wedding of Virosh'.

What did Rashmika write for Vijay?

Rashmika took to her Instagram handle to put out a message to all her fans, In the long post, she referred to Vijay as "My husband". She referred to Vijay as the man who taught her what true love feels like and the man who showed her what being in peace feels like. "The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could!" she posted.

"The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching.. the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man!" it further read.

"I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today! I’ve truly been blessed! Vijju I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I’ve always told you that!! But you know suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life - everything just makes a lot more sense now - it is because I have you - witnessing it all.. being the biggest part of it all! ❤️ I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife! to be your wife! To be called your wife!! ????❤️ it’s full party time now!!??❤️ Let’s have the bestestest life ever together! I love you! ❤️"

Watch here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

What did Vijay's post for Rashmika say?

Vijay recalled how he missed Rashmika in a way that made him feel like his day would’ve been better if she were around. "Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her – just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife. ?❤️ 26.02.2026," his post read.

Watch here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

