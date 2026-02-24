Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's pre-wedding festivities BEGIN in Udaipur; Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies to feature...

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will start their wedding festivities in Udaipur with a series of traditional ceremonies. These will include Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies ahead of their enchanting wedding at ITC Mementos. Read on to know more.

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Wedding: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, the fans' cherished pair, are about to enter the next significant phase of their lives: marriage. Vijay and Rashmika, also known as Virosh to their fans, are getting married this week, and we can't contain our excitement. After years of dating rumours, the Geetha Govindam pair is now ready to get married. The stars have confirmed their wedding and announced that it will be dubbed "The Wedding of VIROSH."

Rashmika-Vijay wedding kickstarts with...

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were said to be getting married in Udaipur, Rajasthan, as a destination wedding. As they left for their wedding, the pair was also seen at the airport.

Rashmika-Vijay wedding venue

The beautiful ITC Mementos in Udaipur, Rajasthan, is apparently where the Virosh wedding will take place, according to NDTV. ITC Mementos is the ideal location for a private wedding or celebrations since it is tucked away in the Aravalli Range, 25 kilometres outside of Udaipur.

Family of Virosh to arrive in Udaipur today?

Rashmika and Vijay gave a preview of their celebrations ahead of their lavish wedding reception. The couple threw a modest party last night just for their closest friends, according to TOI. It is anticipated that the relatives of the bride and groom will arrive in Udaipur today, February 24.

Rashmika-Vijay haldi, mehendi ceremony

Online rumours state that on Thursday, February 26, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will exchange vows. The Mehendi ceremony will begin the pre-wedding celebrations for the soon-to-be wedded pair today, Tuesday, February 24.

According to India Today, tomorrow, Wednesday, February 25, Virosh's Haldi ceremony will take place in the morning, and later in the evening, there will be a lively Sangeet celebration. Given that Rashmika is from the Kodava community and Vijay is from the Telugu community, the pair will respect both of their customs.

