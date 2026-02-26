Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's team distributes sweets to paparazzi; official photos to be out soon?

According to reports, Vijay and Rashmika officially tied the knot on February 26 morning, following Telugu rituals. The families celebrated the big day and even distributed sweets to the paparazzi. Read on to know more.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on 26 February 2026 in a private ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding had been a topic of discussion among their fans for a long time. Only close family members and friends had attended the wedding. The wedding began with traditional Telugu rituals, with the couple taking seven rounds during the shubh muhurat. Later in the evening, another ceremony will be held as per Kodava tradition to honour the cultural traditions of both the families.

Rashmika-Vijay’s team distributes sweets to paparazzi

The grand ceremony was held at ITC Mementos Udaipur, a luxurious and private resort nestled amidst the Aravalli hills. The venue was chosen so that the wedding could take place in a completely private and safe environment. Elaborate security arrangements were made during the ceremony. Private security agencies, local police and bouncers were deployed. The use of drones was also banned, so that photos and videos of the wedding could not go out without permission. After the wedding, the families of the couple distributed sweets to the media personnel and photographers. Although the newlyweds themselves did not appear before the media, it was said to release official photos soon.

Watch here:

Rashmika’s special performance at sangeet

The pre-wedding functions were held for a few days before the wedding, which included traditional ceremonies like sangeet, haldi and mehendi. During the sangeet ceremony, Rashmika Mandanna gave a special performance on the popular song from the film Pushpa 2: The Rule, which starred her alongside Allu Arjun. Apart from this, a friendly cricket match was also held before the wedding, which was named 'Virosh Premier League'.

Who attended the VIROSH wedding?

Many celebrities also attended the wedding or were spotted in the city. Popular comedian Zakir Khan and film director Sandeep Reddy Vanga were spotted at the Udaipur airport. Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan also shared glimpses of some special moments related to the wedding on social media. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated both the leaders. He sent a congratulatory message to both the families for the beginning of this new life.

All about Rashmika’s bridal outfit

During the wedding, special attention was paid to tradition and simplicity. Rashmika's bridal outfit was a traditional silk saree and a glimpse of the cultural heritage. At the same time, Vijay's mother presented her with the traditional bangles of the family, which are considered a symbol of acceptance and love in the family.

