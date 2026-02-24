Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding festivities begin with private Japanese dinner and...

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna offered fans a glimpse into their pre-wedding festivities. After the couple confirmed their wedding, their social media posts have further increased anticipation for what fans lovingly refer to as the "Virosh" union.

Rashmika-Vijay pre-wedding celebration

Vijay posted a bright picture from what looked to be a bustling poolside party on Instagram Stories. The picture, taken through a volleyball net, showed silhouetted players in the middle of a shimmering pool, with the ball floating in midair, suggesting a competitive game of pool volleyball.

Before the big day, the actor appeared to be enjoying the weather and the company of others. Against a broad, picturesque background, a floating drink station with red cups drifted over the pool in a different picture. Unmistakably festive yet relaxed, the atmosphere was a welcome diversion from what is anticipated to be a very intimate wedding celebration.

Rashmika hosts private Japanese dinner for...

Rashmika, on the other hand, provided a different but no less captivating look into the festivities. Her Instagram Story showed a beautifully designed dining setup with soft golden illumination throughout the space. The large dining table featured delicate flower arrangements of pink lilies and green hydrangeas which designers matched with green apples and grapes to create an organic appearance.

A specially designed menu card was the focal point, signifying a meticulously prepared Japanese dining experience for guests- a detail that indicates a sophisticated and internationally influenced taste.

Customised napkins caught fans eyes

But the embroidered napkin detail was what really caught the eye. The fan-coined portmanteau of Vijay and Rashmika's names, "VIROSH," was printed on each napkin. Fans who have long supported the pair were delighted by the modest customisation, which gave the elegant arrangement an emotional touch.

Rashmika-Vijay wedding date

The wedding is reportedly scheduled on February 26, 2026, at ITC Hotels in Udaipur. The charming Aravalli valleys are home to the Mementos Udaipur. Only close friends and family are anticipated to attend the wedding.

