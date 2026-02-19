Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding: THIS new update will leave their fans...

An apparent wedding invitation from Vijay and Rashmika has been extensively circulated across platforms, which has fueled more speculations. According to the invitation, the ceremony is set for February 26 and a reception will take place in Hyderabad on March 4.

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Wedding: On social media, speculation over Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's relationship status has once again taken centre stage. Vijay's Jubilee Hills home in Hyderabad was illuminated with festive lights in a video that went viral, sparking new rumours of a February 26 wedding. The development coincides with speculations that the couple may be organising a private ceremony in Udaipur. The actors, however, have not responded to the claims with an official statement.

Viral wedding card sparks further rumours

An apparent wedding invitation from the rumoured couple has been extensively circulated across platforms, which has fueled more speculations. According to the invitation, the ceremony is set for February 26 and a reception will take place in Hyderabad on March 4.

What does the invitation say?

The invitation reads, “I’m writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony.”

It further states, “As we begin this new chapter—celebrating and creating memories around our union—it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us. We warmly invite you to join us and bless us at our Wedding Reception.”

The note ends with, “We look forward to celebrating together. Warm regards, Vijay (on behalf of Rashmika & myself).” Even with the thorough phrasing, the invite's legitimacy cannot be confirmed.

Vijay-Rashmika's dating rumours began with...

Vijay and Rashmika have been associated for years; they appeared together on film in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Relationship rumours have frequently been fueled by their social media connections, frequent vacations, and off-screen friendship.

Rashmika has previously referred to Vijay as a "blessing" in her life, appreciating his assistance during emotionally trying moments, despite their constant insistence that they are "just friends."

