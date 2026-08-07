Raveena Tandon wins hearts with calm reaction to dog scare at Ohh My Dog screening

Actress Raveena Tandon's video from the Ohh My Dog screening has gone viral after a dog appeared to lunge at her. Fans are praising the actress for staying calm and handling the situation with grace.

Raveena Tandon wins hearts with calm reaction to dog scare at Ohh My Dog screening

Raveena Tandon's video from the screening of Ohh My Dog went viral, and she is being praised on social media. The actress had an awkward moment with a dog on the Mumbai red carpet when the dog seemed to move toward her as she was interacting with it. Raveena did not panic and kept her cool and handled the situation patiently, and fans were impressed with her reaction.



Raveena Tandon's calm reaction to dog scare at Ohh My Dog screening

Actress Raveena Tandon recently attended the screening of Pankaj Tripathi's movie, Ohh My Dog. This movie has been released in theatres today, on August 7. Raveena attended the screening dressed in a bright yellow jumpsuit and stopped to interact with a dog present at the event.

While she was posing for the cameras, the dog suddenly appeared to lunge towards her hand, making many people around her nervous. However, Raveena did not panic. She chose to remain calm throughout the incident and continued to handle the pet gently, which was caught on camera.

Fans praise Raveena Tandon after viral dog scare video

Soon after the clip surfaced online, fans filled the comment section with appreciation for the actress. She was praised by many for keeping her cool, rather than reacting in fear.

A social media user wrote, “Anyone else would have panicked, but Raveena conducted herself with confidence at that moment". Another fan called her calm and graceful. The comment section was filled with appreciation for her love and understanding towards animals. As this viral video circulated the internet, several users said that her reaction showed why the actress is a true animal lover.



Raveena Tandon explains what really happened at Ohh My Dog screening

After the screening, several paparazzi asked Raveena whether the dog had bitten her or harmed her. The actress was quick to clear the confusion and said that the pet had not bitten her at all. She went on to explain that the dog's mouth had accidentally got caught in the drawstring of her pants, which made it look like the animal was trying to bite her. Her clarification put an end to the speculation that started after the video surfaced online.

Raveena Tandon's latest movie



Raveena Tandon was last seen in the film Welcome To The Jungle, which hit theatres in June 2026. This comedy entertainer featured a star-studded cast including Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani and Jackie Shroff.

While the viral red carpet moment grabbed everyone's attention, fans were equally happy to see Raveena's calm and compassionate side. Her reaction has once again reminded many why she continues to be admired not just for her acting but also for her kindness towards animals.

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