Ravi Kishan's daughter Ravvi joins the trend, TROLLS her father hilariously in VIRAL video; netizens can't stop laughing

Ravi Kishan may be seen in the video pretending to be on the phone while standing inside a fake red telephone booth. Rivva waits outside, but her father won't leave the booth, so she can't have her turn.

In recent weeks, actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan has emerged as one of the most talked-about topics on social media. Nearly everything he says or does, from his interviews to his public appearances, is transformed into viral videos, amusing edits, and memes that are spread on many platforms. Rivva Kishan, his daughter, has now joined the bandwagon by amusingly making fun of her father in an Instagram movie.

Ravi Kishan's daughter trolls him in viral video

Ravi Kishan may be seen in the video pretending to be on the phone while standing inside a fake red telephone booth. Rivva waits outside, but her father won't leave the booth, so she can't have her turn. Social media users have responded well to the straightforward yet humorous video.

The video's caption said, "Mujhe bhi baat karni thi Maa se." She also incorporated Aroob Khan's song Gucci, which has come to be strongly linked to Ravi Kishan's viral memes. As creators continue to use the song in videos with the actor-politician, it has become even more famous.

As soon as the video dropped, it crossed 1.9 million views within just a few hours. The comment section was flooded with reactions from users.

How did fans react to the hilarious video

Reacting to the video, an Instagram user wrote, "Official owner of the song." Another commented, "When u can’t stop yourself from following trend????"

Referring to one of Ravi Kishan's most popular memes, another user wrote, "Are Ravi Kishan ko duty se call aaya important hai samjha kariye desh bula raha hai."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rivva Kishan (@itsrivakishan)

Another comment read, "Famous hone ki ninja technique."

Ravi Kishan's Alliance stint ends

Recently, Ravi Kishan and Rivva appeared on the reality show Alliance. But after he said that he had to depart for "desh ki seva," his stint on the show came to an early end. The incident went popular on the internet and inspired a number of memes. Before getting ousted in the final weeks of the program, Rivva continued to participate.

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