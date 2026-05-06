RB Choudary car crash EXPLAINED: How a split-second turn on Rajasthan highway became FATAL for ace producer

R. B. Choudary dies in a tragic Rajasthan road accident after car swerves to avoid cattle and crashes; here's the timeline of how the fatal incident unfolded.

RB Choudary Car Crash Explained: Veteran film producer R B Choudary, best known for his banner Super Good Films, died in a road accident on May 5, 2026, in Rajasthan. His sudden death has sent shockwaves across the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam film industries.

How did the car crash take place?

Choudary was returning from a close relative’s wedding in Lilamba village when the accident occurred. He was travelling in a car with his son-in-law and driver Gautam. Around 3 PM, while heading towards Joontha village in the Beawar region on the national highway, a herd of cows suddenly came onto the road. In an attempt to avoid hitting them, the driver swerved sharply, causing the car to crash into a roadside barrier.

Front portion of the car was badly damaged

The impact was severe. The front portion of the car was badly damaged, and R B Choudary suffered fatal injuries. He died on the spot. His son-in-law and the driver were seriously injured and were rushed to a hospital in Jodhpur for immediate treatment. Local police reached the spot and sent his body for a post-mortem.

Mortal remains reached Chennai today

His mortal remains are expected to reach Chennai on May 6, where the final rites will be held. The film industry is in mourning, with several big names expressing their grief. Stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Chiranjeevi have paid heartfelt tributes. They remembered him as a kind producer who gave many newcomers a chance to shine.

Film fraternity extends condolences

His sons, actors Jiiva and Jithan Ramesh, along with the rest of the family, are receiving condolences from all corners of the film fraternity. Emotional videos of Jiiva breaking down after hearing the news have gone viral and touched many hearts.

R B Choudary will be remembered as one of the most respected and supportive producers in South Indian cinema.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

