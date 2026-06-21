Revati Sule-Sarang Lakhani Wedding: Nita Ambani, Radhika Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor join Supriya Sule's daughter's celebration

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rahul Gandhi, and several other celebrities attended the grand wedding of NCP MP Supriya Sule's daughter Revati Sule and Sarang Lakhani in Mumbai. A dazzling star-studded celebration.

Image Credit: X/@praful_patel

Revati Sule-Sarang Lakhani Wedding: Revati Sule, who is the daughter of NCP leader and MP Supriya Sule, and Sarang Lakhani, son of businessman and politician Arun Lakhani, got married in Mumbai. It turned into a kind of dazzling celebration, you know, the kind that feels like it never really ends. The whole high-profile thing gathered together some of the biggest names from Bollywood, politics, and the business world. So overall, it became one of the most discussed weddings of the year.

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and others attend wedding

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan arrived with his wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan, drawing a lot of attention. Other celebrities spotted at the venue included Ranbir Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, and Ravi Kishan. Videos of the stars making their way to the wedding quickly went viral on social media.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Amitabh Bachchan arrives at the Jio Convention Centre to attend the wedding of NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule's daughter, Revati Sule. pic.twitter.com/5SSFm76wZY — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2026

Special performance by SRK graces pre-wedding event

A special highlight was superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who basically lit up the pre wedding celebrations by dancing energetically to his iconic track “Koi Mil Gaya” . SRK was also seen, happily dancing with the bride Revati and the groom Sarang, adding a fun, memorable kind of vibe to the whole evening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAHUL VAIDYA (LIVE) (@rahulvaidyalive)

Singer Rahul Vaidya performs at Revati Sule's wedding

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who performed at the event, shared his experience on social media. He wrote, “Last night was one for the books. A room full of celebrated personalities, respected leaders, and cherished guests — brought together by the universal language of music.” In another post, he added, “King Khan graced our stage last night! What a night for Revati and Sarang.”

Revati Sule-Sarang Lakhani wedding guests

The guest list was equally impressive on the political front. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were among those who attended the grand celebration.

Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant join celebrations

Nita Ambani, chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, was also present along with her daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant Ambani. Their warm interaction with Amitabh Bachchan was captured in videos that circulated widely.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The wedding was this beautiful mashup of glamour, strength, and warmth, like you could feel the influential roots from both families. Right now, the internet is still buzzing with pics and video clips from this star-studded get-together. It has everyone talking, sort of, even if it’s a little hard to keep up with.

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