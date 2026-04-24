Rihanna in Mumbai: Fans relive her VIRAL dance moments with SRK and Janhvi Kapoor during Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding events

Rihanna returns to India, sparking excitement as fans revisit her viral moments with Shah Rukh Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Rihanna's unexpected return to India has created a buzz among her fans. Her most recent visit to India was in March 2024, when she attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar. Her dancing with Shah Rukh Khan to "Chaiyya Chaiyya," having fun with Janhvi Kapoor on "Zingaat," and engaging with paps were among the moments from her visit that went viral back then. Fans are watching those special videos from her last trip to India as she returns to the nation.

Rihanna dances with Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan danced with Rihanna at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding events that took place in Jamnagar. SRK tought Riana the famous dance move from his hit song "Chaiyya Chaiyya" while they performed together. The audience cheered them on as their amicable dance-off lit up the occasion.

Janhvi and Rihanna dance to Zingaat

Rihanna and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted matching steps on Zingaat, while wearing a soft pink attire. The festive pre-wedding celebration started with Janhvi showing her friend how to do energetic dance movements.

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Rihanna poses with the paps

Rihanna showed her confidence when she danced and posed for the photographers.

She even joined them for group shots after taking solo images, and she was also spotted posing with airport police officers.

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When Rihanna reflected on her India visit

Following her electric performance at the Ambani pre-wedding parties, Rihanna appeared live on Instagram with her friend Melissa Forde, where she proclaimed her love for India and discussed her abrupt departure. During the live session, she was observed responding in amazement, asking, “Is this live for real?” She further shared, “I had the best time in India. I only had two days. The only reason I am leaving India is because my kids..." She assured her supporters that she will be returning to India shortly.

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