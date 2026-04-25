Rihanna VIRAL video: Global pop icon laughs off unexpected malfunction during Mumbai visit, fans call her 'Queen'

Global icon Rihanna ensured all eyes were on her when she elevated Mumbai's party scene by launching her much-talked-about Fenty Beauty after-party last night.

Rihanna is currently in Mumbai, and the city is clearly buzzing. The global pop icon arrived in Mumbai recently to launch her beauty brand. And to be honest, it’s turned out to be a grand and glamorous affair. From the moment she arrived in Mumbai, all eyes have been on her. The singer didn't disappoint, and was happy to attend not one but two major events. These included the launch event and a glamorous night that saw the presence of several Bollywood’s biggest names.

What does Rihanna's viral video suggest?

Interestingly, what everybody has been talking about is very different. During her appearance with Isha Ambani, Rihanna had a small jewellry malfunction. The incident could have thrown anyone off. But it didn't impact her. Instead, Rihanna handled the incident like an absolute pro. She was calm, composed, and even was spotted laughing - all to ensure she wasn't impacted by it. In fact, she kind of owned the moment.

How have Rihanna's fans reacted?

Rihanna ensured all eyes were on her when she hosted her much-talked-about Fenty Beauty after-party on April 24. The 'Diamond' singer made heads turn as she arrived in custom Alaïa. She went all goth. Rihanna finished her look by styling her all-black dress with the diamond haathphool by Manish Malhotra. The launch party was held in association with Tira Beauty and Sephora. Even though Rihanna had a minor jewellery malfunction, fans called her 'Queen' for the grace with which she carried herself.

What did Isha Ambani wear?

Isha opted for a stunning creation from Dior’s Spring-Summer 2026 collection. It had recently debuted in a show space designed by Luca Guadagnino and Stefano Baisi. Isha Ambani's stunning ensemble came with a classic semi-cap-sleeved bodice with a high circular neckline. The gown also featured 3D floral appliqués and crystalline shimmer. But what really made her look gorgeous was the sheer panels that adorned the hem.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more