Rihanna's ROYAL welcome at Antilia goes VIRAL: Singer joins Ambanis for aarti, phoolon ki Holi and special lunch in Mumbai

Rihanna visits Antilia during Mumbai trip and joins the Ambani family for aarti, Phoolon Ki Holi, traditional welcome and a special curated lunch.

Rihanna, a global artist and beauty mogul, has been making headlines since she returned to India after a gap of two years. During her tour to Mumbai for the launch of her Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli pop-up, the diva paid a special visit to the Ambani house, and now, peeks from inside are circulating online.

Rihanna and team get special welcome

The Ambani family invited Rihanna and her team to their historic mansion, Antilia, where she was greeted by Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani.

Videos from the visit, which are currently going viral, show Rihanna being welcomed into the home with a traditional dance performance, setting the stage for an afternoon rich with Indian culture.

#WATCH | Global icon Rihanna and her guests visited the Ambani family at their home for lunch. Isha, Shloka, Radhika and Anant Ambani welcomed Rihanna for an afternoon immersed in Indian dance, culture and art. Reliance Retail has brought Rihanna to India to celebrate Fenty… pic.twitter.com/h70E12nn9P — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2026

Rihanna joins Ambanis for aarti

Rihanna's participation in a puja ritual was one of the visit's most talked-about aspects. The singer embraced the custom and joined the Ambanis for aarti. The festivities continued after that. Rihanna also participated in Phoolon Ki Holi, where she danced with Ambani family members and played with flower petals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ambaniinsider (@ambaniinsider)

Rihanna enjoys special curated lunch

In addition to the customs and performances, Rihanna had a specially prepared meal with the family, which gave the visit a more intimate feel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ambani?? (@ambani_no1family)

This exclusive cultural encounter concluded her journey to Mumbai, which started on April 23 and featured the Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli event on April 24. She left on April 25.

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