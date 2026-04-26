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Rihanna's ROYAL welcome at Antilia goes VIRAL: Singer joins Ambanis for aarti, phoolon ki Holi and special lunch in Mumbai

Rihanna visits Antilia during Mumbai trip and joins the Ambani family for aarti, Phoolon Ki Holi, traditional welcome and a special curated lunch.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: April 26, 2026 2:58 PM IST

Rihanna's ROYAL welcome at Antilia goes VIRAL: Singer joins Ambanis for aarti, phoolon ki Holi and special lunch in Mumbai

Rihanna, a global artist and beauty mogul, has been making headlines since she returned to India after a gap of two years. During her tour to Mumbai for the launch of her Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli pop-up, the diva paid a special visit to the Ambani house, and now, peeks from inside are circulating online.

Rihanna and team get special welcome

The Ambani family invited Rihanna and her team to their historic mansion, Antilia, where she was greeted by Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani.

Videos from the visit, which are currently going viral, show Rihanna being welcomed into the home with a traditional dance performance, setting the stage for an afternoon rich with Indian culture.

Rihanna joins Ambanis for aarti

Rihanna's participation in a puja ritual was one of the visit's most talked-about aspects. The singer embraced the custom and joined the Ambanis for aarti. The festivities continued after that. Rihanna also participated in Phoolon Ki Holi, where she danced with Ambani family members and played with flower petals.

Rihanna enjoys special curated lunch

In addition to the customs and performances, Rihanna had a specially prepared meal with the family, which gave the visit a more intimate feel.

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This exclusive cultural encounter concluded her journey to Mumbai, which started on April 23 and featured the Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli event on April 24. She left on April 25.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
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