Rihanna's unexpected visit to India after Anant Ambani-Radhika's wedding SHOCKS internet; fans wonder 'Ab kiski shaadi ho rahi'

Rihanna's back in Mumbai, and of course, the internet's buzzing. Everyone's asking just one question, who's having the next Ambani level wedding now? Read further to know everything we know about the singers visit.

Rihanna’s back in Mumbai, and of course, the internet’s buzzing. She landed late Thursday night, waving and grinning for the cameras, and honestly, it didn’t take long for people to spot her. Last time we saw her here was in 2024, when she brought the house down at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. So, naturally, everyone’s asking one question, what brings her now?

What Was Internet's Reaction To This Visit?

The memes and comments started flying almost instantly. Someone wrote, “Ab kiski shaadi ho rahi?” Another joked, “Ambani ji ne wapis bulaya lagta hai.” And then, “For what now? Again to perform for Ambani’s???” You can’t blame them. After that epic Jamnagar gig, people can’t help but connect her visits to massive Indian weddings.

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But nope, it’s got nothing to do with a wedding this time. Rihanna’s here for business, a Fenty Beauty event, to be exact. She’s launching something called Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli, a huge pop-up running between April 25 and May 4, 2026. If she sticks around for the whole thing, she’ll be in Mumbai for about ten days. Wild, since this is just her second visit to India.

Even so, fans aren’t giving up hope for a concert. They still remember how chill she was last time, posing with paps, no bodyguards shoving anyone away. This trip, everyone’s wishing for those moments again.

What They Really Want?

A show. In the last couple of years, India’s seen huge international acts, and people are convinced a Rihanna concert would sell out instantly. So far, nothing’s confirmed on that front. For now, Mumbai gets a dose of Fenty, some glitzy airport snapshots, and all the rumors that follow wherever Rihanna goes.

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