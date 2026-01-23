Rimi Sen’s SHOCKING transformation goes VIRAL, leaves fans...; reacts to ‘1.5 Kg plastic’ jibe

Rimi Sen is back in spotlight after pictures of her went viral on social media. Her shocking transformation has sparked discussion among people.

Bollywood actress Rimi Sen is very active on social media. People were not able to recognise her after she shared some of her pictures on social media, sparking discussion on her appearance in a podcast. Since then, various reactions have been pouring in on the internet. Many users claimed that Rimi Sen has undergone plastic surgery, while some also praised her new look. This debate has been going on social media.

All about Rimi Sen

Rimi Sen was once a well-known name in the Hindi film industry. She has starred in films like Phir Hera Pheri, Golmaal Again, Hungama and Dhoom. However, years ago, she took a break from films and remained out of the limelight for a long time. She is now working as a real estate professional in Dubai. When she appeared in public again after a long time, her changed look caught people's attention.

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rimi Sen (@subhamitra03)

What did Rimi Sen say about her transformation?

In a recent conversation with HT City, Rimi Sen has denied all allegations of plastic surgery. She has not undergone any surgical procedure. According to Rimi, she has only taken non-surgical treatments like fillers, Botox and PRP treatments. She also said that if people believe that she has undergone plastic surgery and consider it good, then she considers it as a kind of compliment. She also jokingly added that plastic surgery is needed only when someone wants to change their identity after committing a crime.

Netizens' reaction to Rimi Sen’s transformation

Reactions on social media have been mixed. Some users said that she looked more natural and innocent earlier and did not need any kind of change. At the same time, some made demeaning comments criticizing her new look. A user wrote that the old Rimi Sen was very beautiful, while the new look disappointed him. One user wrote, "1.5 kg Plastic." Another user wrote, “Tum too Rimmi Sen see Shefali Jariwala baan gaye.... But the older Rimmi Sen was beautiful and gorgeous and the new plastic version of Rimmi Sen a/s Shubha Mitra is the reason to unfollow you." On the other hand, there were some fans who appreciated Rimi's confidence and innocence.

All about Rimi Sen's career

On the work front, Rimi Sen was last seen in the 2011 film Shagird, in which she was paired with Nana Patekar. After this, she took a break from films and focused on his personal life. Her sudden return to the limelight after almost 13 years once again proved that she is still a subject of interest among the people.

