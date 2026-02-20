Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s management BREAKS silence on Anoushka Sharma's VIRAL claim refuting him being Ravi Shankar’s ‘last disciple’

Following Anoushka Shankar's recent statement about Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma not being Pandit Ravi Shankar's 'last disciple', the latter's management has issued an official clarification. Read on to know more.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, popular sitarist and music producer from the Rikhi Ram lineage of instrument makers, enjoys a massive fan base. In addition to being the first sitarist to perform solo at the White House, Rishabh has always referred to music as the best tool to maintain one's emotional well-being. He has often referred to himself as the last and youngest disciple of Pandit Ravi Shankar. However, this claim was recently challenged by Pandit Ravi Shankar's daughter, Anoushka Shankar.

What did Anoushka Shankar say about Rishab Rikhiram Sharma?

Anoushka Shankar had recently refuted the statement of Rishabh of being her father's disciple. She said in an interaction with Humans of Bombay, “Rishab is really talented, and he is clearly speaking to people in a really wonderful way. I think there is some misunderstanding about his guruship." Anoushka lauded Rishabh's talents, and added, “He learnt very intensively with someone very dear to me, one of my father's senior disciples, Parimal Sadaphal, and he had a couple of lessons with my father, very informally, with Parimal uncle also in the room.”

“We knew him from childhood because he was the son of our instrument maker, Sanjay Rikiram Sharma. So somehow that has gone, blown up into some story of him being his last disciple or the youngest disciple, which isn't true. But he is super talented and deserves all the success with or without that story,” she mentioned.

What is Rishab's management's reaction?

Following Anoushka's remarks made during the Humans of Bombay interaction, a statement has been issued from the office of Rishab Rikhiram Sharma regarding the legitimacy of his discipleship under Pandit Ravi Shankar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishab Rikhiram Fanpage ?? (@rishab_rikhiram_fanpage)

(This archival footage documenting the origin and sanctity of the Ganda Bandhan–initiated Guru–Shishya relationship.)

The official statement reads, "On 3rd January 2012, at the Ravi Shankar Centre (Saraswati Pooja Hall), a private meeting was held at the express request of Pandit Ravi Shankar between 13-year-old Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, his parents Sanjay and Manjul Sharma, his brother Mukul Sharma, Pandit Parimal Sadaphal, Shruti Sadamal, and Panditji with his wife Sukanya Shankar. This followed a personal call from Panditji to Sanjay Sharma on 2nd January, requesting Rishab’s presence for the Ganda Bandhan ceremony the next day. During the meeting, Panditji inquired about Rishab’s prior musical training. Sanjay Sharma explained that Rishab had received guidance primarily from him and his school music teacher, Salim Kumar, for competitions and school events, and had not undergone formal initiation under any Guru, with much of his learning self-directed through online study since age 10. Upon reviewing Rishab’s aptitude, Panditji observed that such talent required structured grooming and expressed his willingness, with family consent, to formally accept Rishab as his disciple, noting that he would guide him even if he had been under another Guru."

"Sukanya Shankar noted that during their stay in the USA she had shown Panditji a YouTube recording of Rishab performing Raag Tilak Kamod at a Sanjay Rikhi Ram Vadya Parampara event in New Delhi on 10th February 2011. After reviewing the recording again on the morning of 3rd January, Pandit Ravi Shankar decided to accept Rishab as a Shishya, intending to personally nurture his potential. He asked Rishab to perform the same raag, listened attentively, demonstrated and corrected the composition, and conducted a formal lesson lasting several hours. Panditji clarified that while he might not always be physically present, Pandit Parimal Sadaphal would supervise structured training, with periodic remote progress reviews. The session culminated in the formal Ganda Bandhan ceremony, during which Panditji tied the traditional red thread around Rishab’s wrist and spoke of Kartavya Vidya, emphasizing that while the thread may physically break, the spiritual Guru-Shishya bond endures for life," it further mentions.

"On 10th February 2012, at a Sanjay Rikhi Ram Vadya Parampara event held at Kamani Auditorium, Pandit Ravi Shankar publicly introduced 13-year-old Rishab Rikhiram Sharma on stage as his youngest disciple, in the presence of Sukanya Shankar, members of the Sharma family, fellow disciples, and the assembled audience. This marked Panditji’s final public appearance in India before relocating to his overseas residence in the United States. At the same event, Panditji formally launched the electric sitar “rikEsitar,” conceived by Sanjay Sharma, and announced that Rishab would perform Raga Pancham Se Gara, which he had studied under Panditji’s guidance. The on-stage introduction served as a clear and public acknowledgment of their teacher–student relationship. Following Pandit Ravi Shankar’s passing in December 2012, Rishab was invited by Sukanya Shankar to perform at the maestro’s memorial gathering at Nehru Park on 10th March 2013, alongside other disciples from Panditji’s extended teaching lineage."

"From 2013 onwards, Pandit Parimal Sadaphal continued Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s training in accordance with the guidance and directives of Pandit Ravi Shankar, a mentorship that has persisted to date. In addition to Pandit Parimal Sadaphal, Rishab has studied under other eminent musicians, including Pandit Arun Bharat Ram, Ustad Aashish Khan, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Parthosarthy Chatterjee, Shubhendra Rao, and Ustad Rais Khan, among others. At the age of 17, Rishab relocated to New York City to pursue his undergraduate studies, majoring in Music Production and Economics at The City University of New York, while continuing his musical development."

Know more about Rishab Rikhiram Sharma

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is a neo-classical musician and mental health advocate. He is popular for reimagining Indian classical music for contemporary international audiences. He is the youngest son of Sanjay Sharma. For the unversed, Sanjay is a third-generation luthier and custodian of the 1920-instituted Rikhi Ram musical instrument legacy and not-for-profit organisation Sanjay Rikhi Ram Vadya Parampara. He is the grandson of the late Pandit Rikhi Ram Sharma and the younger son of the late Bishan Dass Sharma.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more