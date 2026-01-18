Rishab Shetty's Kantara actor Rukmini Vasanth's old VIRAL photo reveals...

Actress Rukmini Vasanth, who has made headlines for her role in the upcoming film Toxic, is back in headlines for her personal life. Read on to know more.

Actress Rukmini Vasanth, known for her role in the upcoming film Toxic, is currently making headlines regarding her personal life. An old picture of her with photographer Siddhant Nag is going viral on social media. This picture has sparked speculation that Rukmini and Siddhant are dating. Fans are eager to know the truth and who Siddhant Nag is.

Who is Rukmini Vasanth?

Rukmini Vasanth is a talented actress who works in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films. She started her acting career in 2019 with the Kannada film Birbal. She gained significant recognition with Sapta Sagaradaache Ello. However, her role as Princess Kankavati in Kantara: Chapter 1 made her an overnight star. Now, she is set to appear in Yash's highly anticipated film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, which has further increased her popularity.

Is Rukmini Vasanth dating Siddhant Nag?

Rumors of Rukmini and Siddhant Nag dating began when a picture of the two went viral on the internet. This photo was shared by Siddhant on his Instagram account on June 12, 2023. In the picture, the two are seen spending time together at a restaurant in Bengaluru. Rukmini is wearing a gray top, while Siddhant is in a white T-shirt. In the photo, Rukmini is seen resting her head on Siddhant's shoulder and holding his hand, which caught the attention of fans.

Who is Siddhant Nag?

Siddhant Nag is a photographer by profession and lives in Bengaluru. Interestingly, Bengaluru is also Rukmini's hometown. According to media reports, the two have been dating for about 8 years, although neither of them has officially commented on the relationship yet.

All about Rukmini Vasanth: Family and Career

On the work front, Rukmini Vasanth will soon be seen in the film Toxic in the role of Melissa. The film's director, Geetu Mohandas, has praised Rukmini extensively, describing her as an intelligent and sensitive artist.

Rukmini was born on December 10, 1994, in Bengaluru. Her father, Colonel Vasanth Venugopal, was martyred while serving the country, and her mother, Subhashini Vasanth, is a renowned Bharatanatyam dancer. Rukmini also studied acting in London.

