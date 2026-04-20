Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia cry during Raja Shivaji trailer launch; fans react to viral video 'You need your father'

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia couldn't hold back their tears during the trailer launch event of Raja Shivaji. Read on to know what exactly happened.

Raja Shivaji, the much-anticipated historical epic film, holds immense significance for actor Riteish Deshmukh. Reason? He has done everything possible to put out the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the most compelling manner. For the unversed, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the founder of Maratha Empire. During the launch of the trailer of the most-anticipated film, Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish couldn't contain their emotions and hold back their tears. Raja Shivaji features Sachin Khedekar, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte in key roles. The film has been produced simultaneously in Marathi and Hindi, and will hit theatres on May 1, 2026.

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Within minutes, the post - wherein Ritesh's turned moist as he remembered his father Vilasrao Deshmukh - was flooded with several comments. One post read, "Emotional pain". A couple of other comments read, "Miss you साहेब"; "One of the finest and handsome personality in Indian politics ,have great memories of him"; "No matter how old you grow, you always need your father".

Why did Riteish, Genelia Deshmukh cry?

Following a long wait, Riteish Deshmukh finally launched the trailer of his much-awaited film, Raja Shivaji. The movie revolves around the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Riteish - who has directed and co-written the film - couldn't hold back his tears while speaking to the media. He also thanked his team for helping him realise his dream. His wife and co-star, Genelia Deshmukh too stood next to him. As the couple grew emotional, Sanjay Dutt too had moist eyes. In the viral video clip, Riteish also thanked Genelia for supporting him to tell the tale.

Who attended trailer launch?

The event was attended by several actors including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Bhagyashree. All the aforementioned actors have a key role to play in the film. Raja Shivaji also features Salman Khan, who essays the role of Jeeva Mahala. Jeeva was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s most loyal warrior.

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