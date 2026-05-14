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RJ Balaji REACTS as Karuppu 9 AM shows get cancelled: ‘I’m really sorry’

RJ Balaji apologizes to fans as Suriya-Trisha starrer faces delay; Read further to know what's the new update?

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By: Vaishnavi Tripathi | Published: May 14, 2026 6:51 PM IST
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RJ Balaji BREAKS down as Karuppu 9 AM shows get cancelled : ‘I’m really sorry’

Karuppu director RJ Balaji broke down after last-minute show cancellations left fans hanging. The Suriya-Trisha film was all set for a big May 14 release, with extra-early 9 AM shows right across Tamil Nadu, these weren’t just any shows, either. The Chief Minister himself gave the green light. But out of nowhere, just hours before the curtains were supposed to rise, theaters pulled the plug and froze bookings. People who’d traveled all the way from other states ended up stranded, just waiting outside.

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RJ Balaji didn’t hide how he felt. Sitting in his car, clearly drained, he posted an emotional video on Instagram. He kept it real, telling fans in Tamil, “I’m really sorry, this shouldn’t have happened. I know a lot of you came from far away, just to catch the 9 am show in Tamil Nadu, Andhra, or even further.” His voice cracked as he continued. “People go to the movies to escape their troubles for a while. I’m so sorry you all had to feel stressed out this morning.” Balaji said he’d poured his heart into making sure the film opened May 14 with a bang. “I’m literally tearing up. This hurts. But everyone’s pushing hard to release the movie by 6 PM tonight.”

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What caused all this chaos?

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Producer S.R. Prabhu blamed unavoidable reasons, but insiders say it boiled down to last-minute ticketing mess-ups and some pending financial paperwork. If you booked tickets online, expect a refund in the next few days. Bought a physical ticket? You’ll get your money back at the theater. Support started pouring in for Balaji. Dulquer Salmaan cheered him on, writing, “All will be good, brother!! With you always!” Fans left heartfelt comments: “No worries na, it’ll happen, we’re with you,” and “Stay strong.”

Karuppu’s journey to screens has been rocky from the start. Originally, it was supposed to come out for Diwali 2025, but production hiccups and unfinished CGI pushed it to mid-May 2026. Now, finally, it’s ready, Suriya and Trisha lead the cast, with RJ Balaji not just directing but acting, too. Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the movie features music by Sai Abhyankkar.

What's The New Plan?

A 6 PM release on May 14. Fans are crossing their fingers, hoping the wait finally ends today.

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About the Author

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi is a media person with a passion for writing across a wide range of subjects. She always has something to say about culture, cinema, and entertainment. She studied Mass Communication at Chitkara University and began her professional journey in marketing and media. Currently, she is working with BollywoodLife, where she continues to explore and express her perspectives on entertainment.

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