RJ Balaji calls Karuppu response ‘Unbelievable’ after Suriya film BREAKS Box Office records

Read further as RJ Balaji tours Tamil Nadu to thank fans after Karuppu becomes a blockbuster.

RJ Balaji calls Karuppu response ‘Unbelievable’ after Suriya film BREAKS Box Office records

Karuppu started off shaky, but now, it's the pride of Tamil cinema in 2026. Director RJ Balaji just wrapped up an epic tour across Tamil Nadu, meeting fans face-to-face and thanking them with a simple message: “Truly humbled and grateful.” This film didn’t have it easy. Suriya’s Karuppu hit a bunch of delays before finally making it to theatres on May 15. Now it’s breaking records all over. In just seven days, it crossed Rs 100 crore net in India, Suriya’s biggest hit at home. That’s no small feat; it’s also the first Tamil film in nine months to pull that off. Ten days in, global numbers soared to Rs 234.78 crore. In India, it’s pushing toward Rs 150 crore.

To celebrate, Balaji hit the road. For three days, he drove across 1,200 km, visiting 11 districts, 14 cities, and catching 15 shows of Karuppu. He stopped in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Dindigul, Trichy, and made a special trip to Madurai. Earlier in the week, he even flew to Mumbai. He shared on Instagram, “Unbelievable love and unforgettable core memory unlocked..!!! Am truly humbled and grateful.” He didn’t forget to thank God, the audience, and his loyal “anbaana” fans.

RJ Balaji’s 1,200 Km ‘Blast Tour’

There were moments he won’t forget. Dream Warrior Pictures put out video from the tour, including Balaji visiting a temple in Madurai with the team and meeting hundreds of fans. One photo jumped out: Balaji holding a baby dressed up like Suriya’s Karuppu character, fake moustache and all. He said that memory’s going to stick.

What Is Karuppu About?

Suriya is Karuppan, a guardian deity who steps onto earth for justice. Balaji’s in the mix too, playing Bay Kannan, a crooked lawyer who tricks a man (played by Indrans) and his family. The story’s got it all, right and wrong, divine revenge. Trisha Krishnan plays Preethi, with Chinmayi Sripada dubbing her voice, and there’s a big cast: Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy, Yogi Babu, and more. Balaji co-wrote the script with Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan, and Karan Aravind Kumar. Sai Abhyankkar handled the music, GK Vishnu did cinematography, and R Kalaivanan edited.

Why Karuppu Matters

Tamil cinema needed a hit after a long dry spell, and this film brought crowds surging back to theatres. For Suriya, it’s a huge comeback; for Balaji, proof that he can pull off both comedy and scale. And for fans, it’s a reminder that good stories still win out.

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