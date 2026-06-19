RM and Jungkook’s 'Permission To Dance' reaction at ARIRANG tour goes VIRAL, Here's what we know

Read further to know why fans are canceling RM and Jungkook because their exaggerated faces during Permission to Dance looked like they were dissing their own song.

RM and Jungkook’s 'Permission To Dance' reaction at ARIRANG tour goes VIRAL, Here's what we know

BTS’ RM and Jungkook just hit peak internet meme after a wild moment at their ARIRANG concert, and ARMYs wasted zero time in 'canceling' them, all for making a face. The ARIRANG World Tour has this twist where, instead of a regular encore setlist, a live DJ spins whatever random BTS songs they feel like. The members have to wing it every night, basically. On May 25, 2026, at the first Nevada show, the DJ hit 'Permission to Dance,' and the stadium cameras instantly zeroed in on RM and Jungkook. They paused, shot each other this identical look, scrunched noses, wide eyes, pure confusion. Ten minutes later, the clip exploded on X and TikTok. In an hour, it was the newest meme format.

And ARMY went for it. The running joke was RM and Jungkook 'hated' their own mega-hit. Posts like “i’m in fucking tears THEY DID NOT WANT THIS SONG” went viral. Someone else commented, “namkook u would be so cancelled on army twt.” The memes got ridiculous, with skits about booing 'Permission to Dance' and then being united by RM and Jungkook themselves standing in the audience, just as over it.

Not everyone was clowning, though. Some fans doubled down, defending the song: “Let's cancel them cuz I can’t take any slander against BTS,” or, “ptd hate in the big 2026???? idc if ur the maker of the song YOU’RE NOT ALLOWED TO DO THAT.”

i’m in fucking tears THEY DID NOT WANT THIS SONGBWJDBBF pic.twitter.com/iynMkrGkBZ — am⁷ (@vjungist) May 24, 2026

People couldn’t agree if RM and Jungkook were really throwing shade, or just bracing for the inevitable ARMY meltdown. 'Permission to Dance' has always split opinions. Sure, it dropped as this bright, hopeful bop during the pandemic. But when it came out in 2021, some fans called it too 'Western' or 'not BTS enough.' It’s a whole thing. So now, whenever the song plays, the debate explodes again.

ptd hate in the big 2026???? idc if ur the maker of the song YOURE NOT ALLOWED TO DO THAT https://t.co/pjeSQrkQX9 — arshia⁷ | yoongi misser (@cyclingwithjoon) May 24, 2026

One fan said, “I kinda fear they don’t want it because they know the reaction is bad when this plays, and not because they don’t like it.” Others think the guys have read all those online rants from ARMYs and just… sigh inside every time. Their faces felt less 'ugh, this song,' and more 'here we go again, ARMY Twitter’s about to start another round.'

Honestly, the DJ encore setup is perfect for moments like this. Nobody knows what’s coming, so when it’s 'Spring Day,' the joy is huge. When it’s a choreo-heavy track out of nowhere, panic. But when it’s Permission to Dance? It’s complicated. The song was a Billboard #1 and their United Nations anthem, but at the same time, it’s the fandom’s favorite punching bag. RM is definitely tuned in to how ARMY feels. Jungkook, who’s always online, knows all the memes and jokes. Their eye rolls or side-eyes are basically “we see you, Twitter.”

This isn’t the first meltdown over their English singles. Dynamite, Butter, and now Permission to Dance, all broke records, all sparked 'they sold out' debates. BTS has said before they just wanted to try something different and lighten the pandemic mood, but folks don’t let these things drop. Every single time PTD plays, the same argument turns up. Nevada just went viral because the camera caught their honest reaction.

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