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Rohit Shetty celebrates birthday with Golmaal 5 announcement, fans react to Akshay Kumar joining Ajay Devgn's comedy BLOCKBUSTER: 'Khiladi bhaaiya...'

The Golmaal: Fun Unlimited franchise has been directed by Rohit Shetty. With Akshay Kumar teaming up with Ajay Devgn and others, the fun quotient will go high.

By: Divya Pal  |  Published: March 14, 2026 8:14 PM IST

Rohit Shetty celebrates birthday with Golmaal 5 announcement, fans react to Akshay Kumar joining Ajay Devgn's comedy BLOCKBUSTER: 'Khiladi bhaaiya...'
A still of Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn from the film

On director Rohit Shetty’s birthday, the Golmaal gang whipped up a special surprise for his fans. The team made an unexpected announcement - that of Golmaal 5. Yes, the film is officially on the way, and the madness will get bigger. Reason? Akshay Kumar joins the crew for what comes across as a hilarious ride.

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Akshay was quick to take to his Instagram account to share the announcement video. The features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor looking excited as Sharman Joshi makes a comeback to the franchise. As they get nostalgic about their association, the fans feel that was the real surprise. But is it true? No. Because the actual surprise comes in later.

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What is the real surprise?

The real surprise lies in Akshay Kumar joining Golmaal 5. The star - known for his impeccable comedic timing - dons a bald look, and makes his entry in a black kurta pyjama. He finishes the look by wearing dark sunglasses, and a broad smile. He gives Ajay a peck on his cheek and hugs him multiple times over. “Happy Birthday @itsrohitshetty On your birthday, the madness just got bigger and louder. Excited to be joining this crazy family of Golmaal 5! Let the chaos begin,” Akshay had posted on his Instagram.

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What have fans said about Golmaal 5?

Within minutes, the announcement video went viral, and fans were quick to share their reactions. One user posted, "Akshay Kumar's bald look DAMN!" Another comment read, "Ab hoga asli comedy". A few other comments such as "akki whattttt a look mannn", "Khiladi bhaiya aa rhe hai", "Akshay Kumar ka baap look", "ab bas spy universe me akshay sir ka ana baaki hai" also lauded Akshay Kumar.

What is Golmaal franchise?

The Golmaal: Fun Unlimited franchise has been directed by Rohit Shetty. It kicked off in 2006 and within short time became popular for its humor and gripping storyline and impeccable comedic timings of the actors. The films feature Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Shreyas Talpade as a group of close pals who have to combat different situations. The franchise includes Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), and Golmaal Again (2017).

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About the Author

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.
Tags Ajay Devgn Ajay Devgn News Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar News Golmaal 5 Rohit Shetty Rohit Shetty News